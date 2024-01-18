Some celebrity hot-ticket pieces only stick around for a season or two. Others, however, manage to make their rounds in Hollywood for years. Such is the case with Rick Owens’ Prong Dress. As you may know, the one-of-a-kind look, which has a fan club including the likes of Kim Kardashian, Ayesha Curry, Katy Perry, and Cardi B, began picking up speed around 2022. But thanks to a few recent A-lister endorsements, the style has decidedly reached full-fledged It item status. Just ask Kardashian, who is so fond of the soon-to-be-everywhere Prong Dress, she's sported both the long and mini versions — the latter being the latest to make an appearance on her social media feed.

On Jan. 17, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to share a few snaps of the number. “💜 purple reign 💜,” she captioned the post. Considering the sandy, beachy background, Kardashian appears to be uploading the images from somewhere tropical (no surprise there, as she’s quite the jet-setter). Though it comes in a black coated denim colorway, this iridescent take on the dress exudes space-girl vibes — it’s reminiscent of an outfit seen in the ‘99 Disney movie Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century (just me?). In addition to the high-shine iridescent finish, the structured cutout bodice is incredibly eye-catching.

Because the piece already makes a bold statement, Kardashian didn’t go overboard with accessories (no shoes, no problem). She did, however, accentuate the futuristic aesthetic by styling the piece with Rick Owen’s Shield Sunglasses, which feature an of-the-moment wraparound silhouette.

Prior, Kardashian donned the floor-length silver iteration on The Late Late Show with James Corden in Sept. 2022. For the guest appearance she teamed the form-fitting number with coordinating metallic heels and, once again, only opted for a few pieces of jewelry.

CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Though Kardashian’s exact metallic purple mini dress is no longer available, there are other styles you can snatch up. The dark silver option, for instance, is equally as attention-garnering. Style the piece with the reality star’s exact frames, strappy black sandals, and gold hoops, and off to the club (or beach) you go.