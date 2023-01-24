Kim Kardashian always keeps her finger firmly on the pulse of pop culture. The social media mogul has an unrivaled ability to identify the world’s most of-the-moment icons and subsequently enlist them in her SKIMS campaigns, when the time comes. (See the Kourtney Kardashian and Megan Fox photos or Kate Moss ads.) For those who need further proof, take a look at the latest Valentine’s Day campaign from SKIMS, which stars The White Lotus actors Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco. (The two play BFFs Mia and Lucia in Season 2 of the popular HBO series, respectively.) “I watched The White Lotus and had to have my girls!” Kardashian wrote in her recent Instagram post.

The photos, shot by artist and photographer Donna Trope, reveals a range of limited-edition pieces that will drop just in time for the romantic holiday. The undergarments worn by Grannò and Tabasco are V-Day renditions of the designs from SKIMS’ popular Fits Everybody and Silk collections. (Note the romantic pink hues, whimsical lace trims, and heart prints.) In particular, you can spot in the images SKIMS’ lingerie and sleepwear styles like the Fits Everybody Lace Scoop ($34) and Triangle ($36) Bralettes, the Fits Everybody Lace Tanga ($20), and the Lace Trimmed Silk Slip Dress ($88).

It’s worth noting that Grannò and Tabasco are also actual BFFs offscreen, for over a decade now. Thus, this campaign is effectively the latest addition to their portfolio of creative partnerships — and chances are, there will be more to come. “Having the opportunity to work alongside my friend Simona and to experience our first global fashion campaign together is something very special,” Grannò said in a statement. “To be featured in a global fashion campaign with Beatrice that celebrates friendship, women, and feeling empowered and sexy in your own body is so rewarding,” Tabasco added.

While SKIMS’ Valentine’s Day collection is not available to shop just yet, you can preview all the soon-to-be released pieces in its Valentine’s Shop. Once you make your selections, don’t forget to mark your calendar for 12 p.m. ET on Thursday, Jan. 26 so you can shop this new range as soon as it drops.