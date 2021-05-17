The fashion and beauty moments of this year’s awards show season have seen a slow progression from comfortable and understated to decidedly glam, but as Sunday’s 2021 MTV Movie Awards beauty looks proved, it’s now time to have some fun. From the hairstyles to the makeup and even the nails, celebrities ditched safe and simple for bold and playful this year, and many were so good as to warrant a second (or third) look from fans.

At least, TZR believes so, which is why ahead, we’ve rounded up our favorites from the evening. Of course, Lana Condor’s thick cat-eye and sparkly black nails makes the list, as does Riley Keough’s bright blue eyeliner and soft pink gloss. But while the louder looks are certainly worthy of revisiting, many of the more understated ones are as well — especially since you may have missed them the first time around. Take Mandy Moore’s sleek chignon, Leslie Jones’ sparkly pink lipstick, or Taylour Paige’s choppy, slicked-back bob, for example; all subtle moments, yet still unexpected and deserving of a spot on your inspiration board.

Though these were all highlights, there are still even more to take in — so below, you’ll find nine of the best from the evening. Keep scrolling to see them all.

2021 MTV Movie Awards Beauty Look: Mandy Moore

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hairstylist Ashley Streicher for Olivia Garden was the mastermind behind Moore’s sleek low bun, which was beautifully complemented by the soft makeup tones provided by makeup artist Fiona Stiles, who used Armani Beauty products on the This Is Us star.

2021 MTV Movie Awards Beauty Look: Yara Shahidi

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Shahidi went ultra-long with her hair for the night’s event thanks to SherriAnn Cole-Robertson, while Emily Cheng provided the actor with her glowing skin and sleek cat-eye with the help of Dior makeup.

2021 MTV Movie Awards Beauty Look: Lana Condor

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Condor contrasted her sequined dress with a sleek (but still bold) look at the awards. Her hairstylist, Kat Thompson, used OGX products to create her glossy high ponytail, and Melissa Hernandez gave her a bold cat-eye and rosy color scheme using Neutrogena. To complete the look, Thuy Nguyen gave the actor long, dark nails with silver details using OPI.

2021 MTV Movie Awards Beauty Look: Riley Keough

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There wasn’t a single part of Keough’s look that wasn’t colorful — including, of course, her makeup. Rachel Goodwin came up with the star’s blue-and-pink look using products from Pat McGrath Labs, and Gregory Russell let it shine with a simple braided ponytail.

2021 MTV Movie Awards Beauty Look: Taylour Paige

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paige went with a more monochromatic look for the evening, matching her pink outfit to her makeup thanks to the work of Cherish Brooke Hill, who used Pat McGrath Labs products on the Zola star. Her hairstylist, Alexander Armand, kept the rest of the look simple with a shiny, choppy bob using Qhemet Biologics’ Castor & Moringa Softening Serum.

2021 MTV Movie Awards Beauty Look: Yvonne Orji

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Orji’s beauty look at the MTV Movie Awards was all in the details. The Insecure actor wore her signature pixie cut, styled by hairstylist Mary Daniels, and matched her makeup to her dress with colorful lips and eyes. To do that, Drini Marie opted for a bright pink lipstick, which played off of the star’s softer pink eyeshadow and contrasted against the blue eyeliner — just like her glorious fringed dress.

2021 MTV Movie Awards Beauty Look: Elizabeth Olsen

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Olsen looked the epitome of French-girl chic at the event, thanks to her choppy bangs, minimal eye makeup, and classic red lip. The WandaVision star’s effortless updo was created by Mark Townsend with Dove products, which perfectly matched her soft makeup by Pati Dubroff using Chanel Beauty.

2021 MTV Movie Awards Beauty Look: Madison Bailey

Kevin Mazur/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Long ponytails seemed to be a trend of the evening, if Bailey’s beautiful never-ending braid is any indication. The shiny look was created by hairstylist Sienree, and only added to the actor’s bright coral lip and bronze makeup, which was courtesy of Anthony Merante and Pat McGrath Labs.

2021 MTV Movie Awards Beauty Look: Leslie Jones

Matt Winkelmeyer/2021 MTV Movie and TV Awards/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jones did not come to play for the evening. The host not only wore a bright red gown, but she paired it with gorgeous glossy curls and a sparkly pink lip.