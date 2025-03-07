It’s a huge day for little monsters. As the clock struck midnight on March 7, Lady Gaga released her 7th studio album, Mayhem, and fans have been eating up every single crumb throughout the entire roll out — from her press interviews and live performances to the ‘90s alt-rock tinged tracks. Some are saying that early Gaga is back, and if you’re paying attention to little clues along the way, it seems like she might be in agreement with that sentiment. For example, in her chat with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, the “Disease” singer wore a leather hair bow crown that was the sweetest callback to a look she wore much earlier in her career.

Back in 2009, one of Gaga’s most memorable hairstyles was born when she styled her platinum blonde hair into a bow on top of her head, a look she would go on to repeat throughout her The Fame era in the late aughts. And that wasn’t the end. The Grammy-winner has gone on to reference the infamous style since, like the time she wore a braided version in 2018, or the time she adorned her blonde bob with teeny tiny hair bows at the 2019 Met Gala. Throughout all her different musical moments (and visual aesthetics to match), she’s never been too cool to pay homage for her former self and her recent bow crown did just that.

If you weren’t already convinced that the little leather bows were a nod to her 2009 look, another clue is the fact that the interview took place inside a dive bar on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, the neighborhood in which Gaga lived when she wrote songs for The Fame. “I’m not here anymore but Mayhem definitely began here,” she explained to Lowe.

For another 2025 twist on the nostalgic hairstyle, Gaga’s crown of bows decorated her brand new jellyfish cut, which she debuted at the 2025 Grammys along with her bleached brows for a totally ‘90s-inspired moment. Unlike the coquettish trend that dominated London Fashion Week — not to mention that’s been approved by celebs like Khloé Kardashian, Dakota Johnson, and Elle Fanning — these bows have a little more edge than sweetness, which feels so apropos for the star who once wore a dress made out of raw meat.