Following in the footsteps of fellow pop icons like Madonna and Cher, Lady Gaga doesn’t simply try out a new style of music from album to album, but she changes up her entire persona. For nearly two decades, the New York born and bred performer has gone from club kid to folk singer to classic Hollywood movie star with so many different eras in between — and fortunately for her little monsters, she’s not stopping any time soon. As new projects emerge, you can always count on a new look that includes some bold hairstyle or another. Her beauty evolution over the years has proven that she’s not afraid to try any length, color, or cut and the moments in which she’s been most experimental have resulted in her best hairstyles to date.

Although often known for her most eccentric looks — think multicolor hair and mohawks — Gaga is just as open to going for more traditionally glamorous styles, like ‘50s-inspired soft waves and sleek updos. But even in those cases, there’s always a unique twist that’s so signature to the star in that it defines her current mood, moment, or character in a fully realized way. It’s always about the total package.

With the release of her latest album, Mayhem, Gaga is once again pivoting into a whole new look — this time with an edgy high-low haircut, micro bangs, and bleached brows to reflect her ‘90s alternative-inspired music. To put this persona in perspective, we’re looking back at her entire oeuvre of memorable hair moments that helped define so many different eras. See all her greatest hits ahead, from hair bows to brightly colored bobs and beyond.

Hair Bow, 2009

Nick Harvey/WireImage/Getty Images

The bleach blonde hair bow was one of Gaga’s signature looks in her earlier years. She even did a play on the hairstyle a decade later, with her 2019 Met Gala bob, covered in teeny-tiny bows.

Electric Yellow, 2010

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The The Fame Monster singer’s bright yellow blowout from the 2010 Grammys was said to be inspired by Pop artists like Andy Warhol or Roy Lichtenstein due to its cartoon-ish and super saturated color.

Teal Bob, 2011

Randy Brooke/Getty Images

For the CFDA Awards in 2011, the “Born This Way” singer donned a bright teal, chin-length bob with blunt bangs, continuing her string of bold, unnatural hair colors.

Waist-Length Waves, 2013

David Livingston/Getty Images

With her ‘70s-inspired, waist-length platinum waves, Gaga was totally channeling Lady Godiva at the 2013 AMAs — complete with her entrance on a white horse.

Marilyn-Inspired Blonde, 2016

Kevork Djansezian/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

When Gaga picked up a Golden Globe for her work on American Horror Story in 2016, she shocked fans with a retro head-to-toe look that included a Marilyn Monroe-inspired curled blonde bob.

Corset Braid, 2018

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The A Star Is Born actor channeled her inner Targaryen at the 2018 Grammys with her waist-length French braids that laced up in the back.

Blue Updo, 2019

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Gaga went for a matchy-matchy look 2019 Golden Globes when she paired her periwinkle Valentino gown with a baby blue-tinged folded updo.

Baby Beehive, 2021

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The House of Gucci star continued her classic movie star style era at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala in 2021 when she sported a chic French twist teased into a baby beehive,

Two-Tone Bob, 2024

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images

Gaga’s Joker: Folie à Deux character, Harley Quinn inspired her Harlequin era in 2024 that was marked with bright red hair, including the two-tone bob she wore to the film’s London premiere.

Jellyfish Cut, 2025

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2025 Grammys, Gaga was one of three different musicians attending the event with the trending jellyfish cut, which she paired with blunt baby bangs.