A star might have been born back in 2018 but at this point, Lady Gaga is an entire constellation. There are few honors left for the artist to achieve, but that doesn’t mean she’ll ever stop trying to entertain and express with the carefully chosen, artistically-inclined looks. On Nov. 9 at the London premiere of House Of Gucci, the film for which she’s already garnering Oscar buzz, Gaga triumphed in dramatic form similar to the flare of Patrizia Gucci, whom she portrays in the film. Lady Gaga’s purple smoky eye look, created to match her billowing, draped, royal purple Gucci gown, was more than just a show-stopper on the red carpet. It was both classic Gaga and the most glamorous she’s ever been.

“For Gaga’s glam tonight, she wanted it to feel Gaga but be a tribute to Patrizia in a way,” Sarah Tanno, Gaga’s longtime makeup artist and Haus Laboratories director, shared on Instagram. “Bold and powerful.” It’s a fitting description for the makeup, which featured impressively pigmented purple eyeshadow and tons of shimmery glitter strategically placed on the eyes and lips.

In a caption breakdown on Instagram, Tanno revealed that the captivating eye look first started with an all-over wash of the Haus Laboratories Eye-Dentify Eye Pencil in Pride before popping it off with the shade Replay from the brand’s Stupid Love Palette.

David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

“Not only to match the Gucci gown,” Tanno explains, “but to represent the gay community that has always supported LG.” Next up, Tanno rimmed Gaga’s eyes with a gel kohl liner before deepening it further with a layer of liquid liner. The extreme shimmer comes from the Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder in Crystal Remedy, a vibrant, pink-tinged violet.

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Gaga’s lips are similarly glittery, coated in a warm shade of crème brûlée-colored gloss. But in true Haus of Gaga form, even her lip look was an intentional homage to something larger. “Her lips were a tribute to Patrizia tonight, lined dark but in Gaga’s natural rounded shape instead of Patrizia’s signature sharp-lined lips,” Tanno says, detailing how she first lined Gaga’s lips with the Haus Labs RIP Lip Liner in Rule, a warm terracotta. From there, it took a coat of the Tanti Baci Extreme Cream Lipstick in Marcello and a topper in the form of Haus Lab’s La Luce Lip Glaze in Carmella D’oro, which Tanno describes as “a modern version of a frost lipstick in this amazing new formula.”

The confluence of originality, homage, vintage, and cutting-edge makes for one of Gaga’s most memorable looks ever. But who knows what she’ll turn up in come awards show season — based on early reviews, she’ll be at every single one.

