Julia Fox’s Cutout Dress Is Chaotic In The Best Possible Way
If there’s one thing we’ve learned from Julia Fox’s controversial fashion moments, it’s that a possible wardrobe malfunction could never scare her out of stepping out in risqué designs. In fact, she embraces potential slip-ups so much we can’t tell what’s a mistake or on purpose anymore — which arguably makes her outfits all the more fun. Between her multiple exposed thong looks (um, hello, butt cutouts) and her ultra-mini bandeau tops (very susceptible to nip slips!), her style gets more daring by the day. And on Oct. 25, Fox wore a red cutout dress that left our jaws on the floor.
The Uncut Gems alum made a bold entrance while arriving at Room to Grow's 25th Anniversary Gala, which was held at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York. The high-neck top on her skin-baring number was a surprisingly modest choice for the boundary-pushing fashion muse. However, the bottom of the maxi, a gift wrap-looking asymmetrical skirt, was very on-theme for Fox. After looking at her number from multiple angles, it appears the unraveled motif continues around the entire silhouette. So, to add a bit more coverage to her outfit, Fox opted for an oversized faux fur coat in a similar ruby shade. The actor styled her avant-garde ensemble with minimal accents, such as classic red pumps and simple silver drop earrings.
Though Fox undeniably showed the most skin last night, she certainly wasn’t the only one to turn heads at the event. Uma Thurman, for example, went for a more minimalist moment in a black jumpsuit, which she adorned with a crescent moon-shaped brooch and pointed-toe pumps. Then there was Madam Secretary star Patina Miller, who chose an ombré rose gold halter neck dress (it looked so stunning in photos).
The designer of Fox’s piece is currently unknown, but fortunately, there are plenty of red leather dresses on the market right now. Finish the look with a fuzzy coat and sleek heels à la Fox, and you’re ready to hit the town.