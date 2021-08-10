Kylie Jenner’s Go-To Health Tip Almost Certainly Came From Kourtney Kardashian

There are undoubtedly a lot of less-than-relatable celebrity wellness practices out there, some more extreme than others. Treatments requiring transcontinental flights, diamond-infused creams, and anything to do with actual blood might feel a few degrees south of accessible for most of humanity — but really, those are few and far between. For the most part, stars really are, proverbially, just like the rest of the world, and their health and wellness routines typically feature more than a few things most can incorporate into their own day-to-day regimens. Case in point: one of Kylie Jenner’s go-to wellness tips. A few drops of liquid chlorophyll added to her daily glass of lemon-infused water.

The reveal came via Jenner’s popular TikTok account. In a video documenting some of her favorite healthy meals and snacks (and one seriously enviable Day-Glo orange workout set), viewers see the reality star/makeup mogul cycle through cups of matcha, coconut waters, chopped salads, and oatmeal. Pausing in front of a kitchen station containing a massive dispenser of lemon-filled ice water, Jenner grabs herself a glass and adds three drops of deep, goblet-green liquid — almost certainly chlorophyll. The plant-derived extract that actually gives vegetation its green coloring is a popular drink additive for its antioxidant properties, high concentration of vitamins like C and K, and potential far-reaching benefits (some still under review) like weight loss assistance and immune-system boosting.

The TikTok has already been viewed by a staggering 35.5 million users and cheekily concludes with some pasta, roasted veggies, and a tray of fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies — it’s a fuller, more realistic picture of healthy eating that definitely resonates: Do what you can to nourish your body, but don’t shy away from indulgence, either.

Jenner’s isn’t the only one in her famous brood to tout the benefits of liquid chlorophyll. Unsurprisingly, resident family wellness guru/Poosh purveyor Kourtney Kardashian has long been a fan of the supplement, sharing back in 2019 that she takes chlorophyll every day.

For those wanting to get in on the trend for themselves, it’s worth noting two things: one, the liquid is tasteless which means it's great for mixing into any and every beverage. And two, even one drop stains like crazy — garments beware.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.