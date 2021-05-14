Plant-Based Supplements To Add To Your Wellness Routine

When it comes to wellness, a well-rounded diet and a healthy exercise routine will always be important cornerstones, but there will also be times when you need a little support in the form of supplements. And given the rise in popularity of plant-based diets, you may find yourself looking for plant-based supplements that are made without any animal-derived ingredients. But with so many options on the market — nootropics, Ayurvedic herbs, probiotics, prebiotics, digestive enzymes, omega-3s — finding the right supplement for your personal wellness needs can be a little overwhelming.

To get started, I mined the internet for the trending supplement brands that offer plant-based options. Thankfully, there’s a whole world of options that could help with everything from cardiovascular health to brain function to mood and immune support, and even ones that could help with digestive issues.

Now, don’t get it twisted: A supplement won’t replace eating a balanced diet, getting good sleep, exercise, and all of that, but a little support in the form of a simple daily addition to your self-care routine can work serious wonders. Keep scrolling to discover some of the best plant-based supplements you can buy online.

The Probiotic Sakara Complete Probiotic Formula $46 Looking for a good probiotic to get your gut health in order? Along with 11 probiotic strains, this one contains enzymes that can help support your digestive system and fight inflammation. So if you find yourself having — ahem — gastrointestinal issues, this is a good one to try. Add to cart

The Daily Multi Gem Daily Vitamin $49 If the thought of a pill or capsule turns you off, you’ll love Gem. These vitamins come in chewable bites and contain 100 percent plant-based ingredients with a variety of benefits, like chia seeds for brain support (boasting omega-3s and vitamin E) and spirulina, which is a good source of B vitamins and iron. Buy now

The Mood Supporter Kola Goodies Inc. Ashwa-WOW $28 Add this powder to any beverage and you’ll get the benefits of ashwagandha, an herb that’s buzzy for a reason. Its usage has roots in Ayurvedic medicine — a natural system of medicine that originated in India over 3,000 years ago — and aims to protect the body from stress, fatigue, and sleep issues, not to mention anxiety and depression. What more could you ask for? Buy now

The Omega-3 SIMRIS Algae Omega-3 $55 Omega-3s may sound like a cool space-age supplement, but they’re actually a fatty acid that’s really important for our overall health. Not only are they great for your heart — lowering the risk of heart attack and stroke — but ongoing research also points to benefits for your brain, skin, and more. You can add omega-3s to your diet by eating fish, but this supplement from Simris is a great vegan alternative. Add to cart

The Brain Boost Human Better Cheat Codes - Focus & Brain Performance $15 Instead of loading up on coffee, reach for the cleverly named Cheat Codes. Its blend of brain-boosting nootropics and a gentle amount of caffeine (75mg — less than a cup of black tea) will give you the energy and focus you need without that caffeine crash we know all too well. Buy now