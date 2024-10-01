Part of Kylie Jenner’s appeal has always been her accessibility. Sure, her lifestyle — and all the jets, cars, and international getaways that come with it — aren’t so attainable for most, but the makeup mogul is usually more than willing to (virtually) take fans along for the ride. Sometimes it’s in the form of her reality show and sometimes it’s via social media, like the series of TikToks she’s been posting from Paris Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2025 season. In her series of vlogs and GRWM videos, Jenner’s showcasing cleavage contouring tips, her custom-made and highly curated wardrobe, her go-to makeup routine, and even her favorite French hotspots. Not everyone can actually live like a Kardashian-Jenner, but she sure makes it easy to participate on a smaller scale.

Jenner’s TikTok-based PFW diary series started with a post going behind-the-scenes look at her new Khy x Atlein Paris collection, and continued to include a look at her glam team touch-ups (it’s all about an angled powder sponge), a special preview of her couture look for Miu Miu, and an in-depth video of how she got ready ahead of the Schiaparelli show. In that video, Jenner walks her followers through her extensive getting-ready process, which includes several insider tips, like slicking on cream for breastfeeding-chapped nipples in lieu of lip balm for extreme moisture. As she gets dressed in her strappy, low-cut gown, her makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, even takes a moment to contour the star’s cleavage.

Tejada appears to use a small but fluffy makeup brush to trace the curve of Jenner’s chest, adding the slightest bit of shadow and dimension. It’s an age-old trick — as her older sister Kim Kardashian has showcased for her own fans a few times before — but not one that gets talked about too much within the celebrity set. Cleavage contouring can make the area appear larger, but it’s more often used to define shape and make any body makeup applied seem more realistic. When foundations, powders, and concealers are used anywhere, they eliminate shadows — contouring is a way to add those natural dimensions back in.

It’s not often that fans get to see exactly what goes into a front-row look, but full disclosure has always been one of Jenner’s things.