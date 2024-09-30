Due to their jam-packed schedules, gathering a slew of notable fashion muses together is a tricky feat. However, one way to confirm their attendance is by holding the soirée during Paris Fashion Week, when most A-listers are already in the City of Love. The Business of Fashion 500 Gala has been held in Paris since 2020, and each year, it’s garnered a star-studded guest list comparable with PFW’s buzziest runway shows. This year was no different. After Vivienne Westwood, Hermès, and Elie Saab (to name a few) debuted their Spring/Summer 2025 collections on September 28, the front-row set headed to the Shangri-La Hotel to celebrate the most influential figures in fashion and culture.

The 2024 BoF 500 Gala recognized new and longstanding members of the esteemed class, including Victoria Beckham, who posed with the CEO and editor-in-chief of Business of Fashion, Imran Amed. In true Beckham form, the multi-hyphenate styled an oversized white suit set from her eponymous atelier’s Pre-Spring/Summer 2025 line. Shortly after Beckham’s close-up, Ayo Edebiri turned heads in a fresh-off-the-runway design direct from Loewe Spring/Summer 2025. Then there was Kylie Jenner who sourced her OOTN from the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2025 show, which is scheduled for October 1 — the last day of PFW. Four days before the design popped up on the runway, Jenner stunned in a button-down satin mini dress topped with assorted rhinestones galore. “Miu Miu made me a custom look from their show that hasn't walked yet and I'm so excited,” Jenner said in a get-ready-with-me video before arriving at the BoF 500 Gala.

But wait — there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best celebrity looks from the 2024 BoF 500 Gala. Trust, they’re just as applause-worthy as the recent PFW shows.

Victoria Beckham

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images Entertainment

Beckham delivered a masterclass in wearing white after Labor Day in a plunging white blazer and matching trousers courtesy of Victoria Beckham Pre-Spring/Summer 2025.

Ayo Edebiri

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images Entertainment

Less than 24 hours after the floral Loewe dress appeared at PFW, the Emmy winner wore the voluminous petticoat design with peep-toe sandals and the Mini Puzzle Bag also from Loewe, of course.

Greta Lee

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images Entertainment

Similar to Edebiri, Lee got her hands on a cropped navy polo and a flowy white midi skirt from Jonathan Anderson’s newest Loewe collection.

Kylie Jenner

Victor Boyko/Getty Images Entertainment

Once she was inside the Shangri-La Hotel, Jenner showcased her Miu Miu moment, accessorized with belt-inspired upper arm cuffs, strappy sandals, rectangular sunglasses, and the Miu Miu Wander top-handle bag.

Ashley Graham

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

Instead of a classic LBD, Graham chose a spicier version from Karoline Vitto Spring/Summer 2025 complete with thigh cutouts and silver hardware.

Nina Dobrev

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images Entertainment

The Vampire Diaries alum brought some shimmer to the red carpet in a sequin tuxedo-inspired gown from Giambattista Valli.

Tina Leung

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Leung blended athleisure with red carpet glamour in a sweatshirt-looking high-low dress from Undercover Fall/Winter 2024.

Kelly Rutherford

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images Entertainment

Rutherford walked the red carpet with designer Christopher Esber in a polka-dot gown from his Spring/Summer 2024 line.

Shay Mitchell

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Headline-making designer Willy Chavarria is the artist behind Mitchell’s white button-down, black shorts, and extravagant red trench coat.

Coco Rocha

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

The esteemed model looked every bit a work of art in a structural white dress and headpiece from Weinsanto Fall/Winter 2024.

Dove Cameron & Damiano David

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

Cameron and David were major couple goals, thanks to the Disney Channel alum’s red ball gown from Richard Quinn Spring/Summer 2025.

Lucky Blue & Nara Smith

GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP/Getty Images

The viral influencer posed alongside her husband in a Miu Miu Fall/Winter 2024 LBD adorned with a circular chest cutout.

Hari Nef

Darren Gerrish/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Barbie star looked dreamy in a vintage-inspired long-sleeve gown from Valentino Resort 2025 — Alessandro Michele’s first collection as the creative director of Valentino. Just like the original model, Nef rounded out her BoF 500 gala attire with chunky pearl necklaces, a pink headwrap, leather racing gloves, and pearl drop earrings.

Normani

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment

The former Fifth Harmony singer was a vision in a sheer corseted midi dress from Dilara Findikoglu Fall/Winter 2023.