It seems like Kylie Jenner spent the past few weeks doing something of a pre-fall test drive. She trialed different hairstyles, showed off autumnal garments in the latest issue of British Vogue, and rolled out new cosmetic products in a range of rich shades. It makes sense that she’d start preparing early — September is a notoriously packed period for celebrities, who have to fit award shows and work projects in between all the fashion month chaos. Her early-bird approach paid off, though, because it looks like she’s already discovered her favorite fall beauty look. Jenner’s burgundy pedicure was just spotted on both her Instagram Story and her permanent grid — kind of the ultimate co-sign for such a prolific social media star, right? It’s a moody mix of deep red and intense brown, and she liked it so much that she got the exact same polish shade on her fingernails, too.

In fact, Jenner is so into her new mani-pedi that she’s posted close-up shots of it several times, an honor typically reserved for elaborate birthday nails or other special occasion looks. The shade is so dark that it looks nearly black in some lighting. When it’s illuminated by the sun, though, its spectrum of red, brown, and purple can be fully appreciated.

As is the case with so many of Jenner’s most impactful nail looks, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt is behind this latest mani-pedi moment. And in fact, the color was such an instant hit that her other client, Jenner’s makeup artist Ariel Tejada, shared on Instagram that they were influenced to get the exact same shade. It’s a testament to the power of this particular color trend, which feels a little more sophisticated and unexpected than a typical dark red. It’s all about the brown undercurrent that grounds it.

As is the case almost every fall, current predictions indicate that indeed, deep red tones are expected to trend once again through the end of the year. Jenner’s cool take on the classic, though, is a way to tap into the traditional autumnal energy while still feeling like you’re doing your own thing.