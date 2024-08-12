Kicking off the fashion month calendar is the always exciting Copenhagen Fashion Week, and this season was no exception. Scandi designers such as Baum und Pferdgarten, Joao Maraschin, and Rotate Birger Christensen always deliver a fresh twist on expected seasonal trends while adding a few new ones to the mix, setting the tone for the Spring/Summer 2025 collections to come. While Copenhagen is known for its carefree and effortlessly cool street style, the runway trends are also truly worth the watch. True, these designer gems aren’t available to shop until the new year, but the nature of the internet will have these burgeoning trends catching on almost immediately.

So what looks of note were spotted in Copenhagen last week, you ask? Well, this season saw updated hemlines (in both length and silhouette), with the ubiquitous hot pants look seemingly still going strong. There was also plenty of playful texture by way of unexpected fabrics like tinsel and yarn, Y2K-inspired takes on layering, new iterations of the Canadian tuxedo, and super dreamy sheer tailoring. And that’s just naming a few standouts.

Ahead, dive into the Spring/Summer 2025 season with the top seven trends fresh off the vibrant runways at Copenhagen fashion week.

Hot Pants

(+) A. Roege Hove Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) (di)vision Matt Jelonek/Getty Images INFO 1/2

On the heels of this summer’s pant-less craze, it looks like teeny-tiny briefs are here to stay for the next warm weather season. Microscopic shorts ran the gamut from luxe knitwear to classic blue denim on the runways of (di)vision, A. Roege Hove, and more. For the upcoming transitional weather, pair your briefs with a chunky sweater or oversized bomber jacket.

Dress Over Pants

(+) The Garment Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) Herskind Matt Jelonek/Getty Images INFO 1/2

This early aughts styling trick is the blueprint for effortless cool-girl style. Plus, you can make it happen with items you already own. Whether it be a column dress with matching pants as seen at Herskind or the ethereal shift with sharp trousers combo seen at The Garment, this formula makes for the perfect transitional-dressing look.

Longline Shorts

(+) Baum und Pferdgarten Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) Lovechild 1979 Raimonda Kulikauskiene/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

While barely-there bottoms were definitely making a statement on the runways, longer hemlines were also holding their own. Bermudas came in all forms, but especially via crisp khaki, as evidenced at Lovechild 1979 and Baum und Pferdgarten. The shorts proved versatile to style, as they were matched with going-out tops, workwear, and casual separates alike.

Double Denim

(+) Skall Studio Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) Marimekko Raimonda Kulikauskiene/WireImage/Getty Images INFO 1/2

The Canadian tuxedo has become synonymous with unintentionally cool — and easy! — style. The Scandi versions included the addition of relaxed silhouettes at Skall Studio and mix and match printed separates at Marimekko. The best part about this trend? It’s a year-round wonder.

Sheer Skirts

(+) Joao Maraschin Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) Forza Collective Matt Jelonek/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Sheer pieces were arguably the largest trend from this season’s collections and skirts were the standout. Although presumably hard to wear, styling notes included boxy blazers, matching briefs, and sweaters around the waist. Brands like Joao Marschin and Forza Collective truly championed the trend. Keep it cool with this breezy look come spring.

Texture Time

(+) Mark Kenly Domino Tan Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) Munthe Courtesy of Munthe INFO 1/2

Zany textures blanketed every type of clothing on the Copenhagen runways. Munthe opted for graphic 3D florals while Mark Kenly Domino Tan showed a series of frayed suiting pieces. More was more when it came to kitschy textures including illusions of tinsel, yarn, and ripples.

Bubble Hems

(+) Rotate Birger Christensen Matt Jelonek/Getty Images (+) Sinead O’Dwyer Matt Jelonek/Getty Images INFO 1/2

This controversial trend has been on the rise and it seems to have solidified its place on the runways in Copenhagen. The ‘80s-style balloon hem wasn’t just limited to the expected mini skirt, but also extended to blouses and dresses. For a maximalist ensemble, style two bubble hems together à la beloved Scandi brand Rotate Birger Christensen.