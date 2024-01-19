It can sometimes get lost in the shuffle of the always-chaotic award season, but Utah’s annual Sundance Film Festival might be the most underrated celebrity gathering of the entire year. Despite the blustery snowfall and freezing temperatures, the most stylish stars make the regular trip down to Park City to premiere their latest films, hobnob with fellow industry insiders, and take in the beauty of the mountains. As such, the hair and makeup looks are always incredible — just look at Kristen Stewart’s updo with bangs, which she wore to the festival’s big opening night gala on Jan. 18. There, the actor was honored with the Visionary Award, a celebration of her commitment to independent film and longstanding affiliation with Sundance in general. Truly, her fringe-accented updo was the perfect choice for the star-studded yet down-to-earth gala.

Created by legendary celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, the hairstyle has two primary elements that make it so especially noteworthy. Abergel seems to have pinned the ends of Stewart’s hair up so they can peak over the top of her head, with loose strands spilling down to frame her face. Then, of course, there’s the bangs themselves, which Stewart’s had for about a year now.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

When Stewart first cut the fringe, they were considered micro-bangs because of just how short they were — they came down only about an inch past her forehead, if that. Now, they’re an alluring length that stops just short of her elegantly arched eyebrows, combining with the looser strands of hair to create an effortlessly tousled effect.

It fits right in with her usual edgy-elegant aesthetic, which combines punkier motifs with high-fashion moments. Naturally, the Chanel ambassador walked the red carpet in a full look from the house, complete with a matching jacket-pant set.

Two of Stewart’s latest works are premiering at Sundance this year: Love Lies Bleeding, and Love Me. It’s little surprise that someone with such a strong filmography was honored with the Visionary Award so young — Stewart’s just 33. “Sundance’s purity, lack of fussy pretension, and its commitment to supporting independence in an industry that doesn’t always value the radical or the sidelined is what makes it by far the homiest place for me to go see, discuss and present films,” Stewart said in a press release ahead of the award.