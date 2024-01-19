Whether you watched her blossom from afar or grew up alongside her in real time, there’s just something special about witnessing Malia Obama’s evolution into full-fledged artsy it-girl. After graduating from Harvard, the now-25-year-old went straight to work as a writer on the Donald Glover-helmed hit, Swarm, then turned her attention to the movie production side of his company. Now, on Jan. 18, she attended Utah’s Sundance Film Festival in promotion of her own short film, The Heart, walking her very first red carpet — and looking absolutely incredible in the process. Along with her Park City-appropriate wool coat and skinny scarf, Obama had tiny baby braids delicately dispersed through her red-toned curls, the sweetest hidden detail in one very chic look.

Though it was her first time walking the red carpet, she glided through it like a consummate pro — years of state dinners and chitchatting with diplomats surely leaves you with an entirely different level of poise. The eldest Obama daughter stuck to the usual Sundance uniform of warm-and-cozy fabrics, but let beauty be the zone where she got to have a little more fun. Not only is her hybrid hair color deeply on-trend, but so is the glossy black nail polish she wore to her premiere.

Obama’s worn a full head of braids plenty of times and always looks incredible, but the blend of her natural curls with the thin, glossy plaits is such an elite combination. It’s a little cottagecore, but made all the more artsy considering the venue and the rest of Obama’s beauty choices at the premiere. Of course, she has some pretty great role models in the style department. Her mother, Michelle Obama, is considered one of the most fashionable American women of all time, but her own braided hairstyles are truly top-tier.

It’s safe to say you’ll be seeing a lot more of Obama over the next few years as she continues to come into her own as an artist. If creatives like Glover champion her, you already know she’s wildly talented. Keep your eyes on Obama — your new favorite beauty muse is just getting started.