If the entertainment industry had high school-style yearbook superlatives, you already know where Kristen Stewart would rank. Always looking impossibly cool, totally fashionable, and ever experimental, Stewart’s got some of the best hair in her field. She’s worn it extra-long and very close-cropped, both in every conceivable color, but special attention must be paid to her latest look for the Chanel Métiers d’Art fashion show in Manchester and its accompanying activities. While her usual stylishly choppy haircut and all-over mahogany hue are accounted for, there’s a new element that really shakes things up. Stewart’s two-toned hair has an orangey-red color in place as well, peeking out from the gaps in her darker shades. It’s a little punk and a little unexpected, but it’s so undeniably Stewart — and a look that’s ramping up in popularity with cool-girls everywhere, too.

The brighter, lighter bits are seemingly concentrated around her roots, an increasingly trendy technique worn by fellow beauty style stars like Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj, and Halsey. Stewart’s good friend, celebrity hairstylist Adir Abergel, posted a first look at the new color over on his Instagram. In the artfully flash-heavy photos shared, the rich contrast between the pumpkin spice-colored highlights and Stewart’s darker tones is especially noticeable.

That bold ginger color itself is having a moment, which tracks with this time of year. In particular, it’s the natural, taken-from-nature shade that makes it so beloved. It’s placed closer to her scalp and part line, but a closer look at the photos shared show that the highlights are woven all the way down to the ends of her curly mullet.

Stewart’s specific style of two-toned hair might help further the trend in general. While it’s still such a bold move, the softer color pairing is a far cry from, for example, Eilish’s jet-black-on-neon-red version, or Halsey’s gradient rainbow roots.

The most exciting aspect could be that this is just a preview of Stewart’s new look. With the actual Chanel show still yet to unfold, who knows what she and Abergel have planned for her catwalk-side hairstyle?