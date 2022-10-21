No other luxury label hosts fêtes quite like Chanel. To celebrate its new 1932 High Jewelry collection, the house threw an elegant dinner party in West Hollywood for a bevy of celebrities and tastemakers and ended the night with a performance by The Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Guests such as Lori Harvey, Marion Cotillard, Andra Day, and Jurnee Smollett trickled into The Lot at Formosa dressed in their finest pieces from the label and made way along the museum-like set-up of high jewelry displayed in a celestial setting.

This new collection pays tribute to the 90th anniversary of “Bijoux De Diamants” — the first and only high jewelry collection created by Gabrielle Chanel. Introduced in 1932, Gabrielle applied the principles of haute couture when developing the pieces, and above all, designed with women in mind. A notable example is that she did away with clasps for ease and freedom when taking on and off the jewelry. “My jewelry never stands in isolation from the idea of women and their dresses. It is because dresses change that my jewelry is transformable,” she once said, in a press release on the collection released by Chanel.

Ninety years later, the Director of the Chanel Fine Jewelry Creation Studio Patrice Leguéreau seeks to honor this legacy left by Gabrielle Chanel by bringing a more modern spirit to Bijoux de Diamants. “I wanted to return to the essence of 1932 and to harmonize the message around three symbols: the comet, the moon, and the sun. Each heavenly body shines with its own light,” Leguéreau said in a statement.

(+) The Comète Aubazine ring. Chanel (+) The Soleil Doré necklace in white gold, yellow gold, diamonds and yellow diamonds. (+) The Lune Etincelante brooch in white gold and diamonds. INFO 1/3

You’ll discover new beauties like the Comète Aubazine ring, set with white diamonds and pink sapphires, and the Comète Aubazine brooch, set with white round-cut diamonds only and can be detached from their halo to be worn alone. For those who find a deep appreciation and spiritualness in the moon, you’ll love the Lune Étincelante set (the brooch from this set is pictured above), which celebrates the inimitable light of the moon. Meanwhile, the Soleil Doré set combines the éclat of yellow gold and white diamonds to create the illusion of a blazing sun moving through the skies.

Each Chanel high jewelry piece is made entirely by hand, too, from the initial design sketch by the high jewelry artistic director to the construction and creation of the piece by the craftspeople in the atelier. The new 1932 High Jewelry collection has a total of 77 pieces and will be available for purchase, should any of the pieces speak to your soul.

Given the artistic intensity of this collection, it’s no surprise this launch was a cause for celebration as A-listers dined, mingled, and awed over the pieces. The 1932 High Jewelry collection will soon make its way for display to Miami and New York City. Ahead, see which celebrities helped Chanel celebrate this momentous occasion, and what they wore to the party.

