Michelle Williams has been a hardcore Chanel enthusiast for decades, but her affinity has reached new heights in recent years. In 2024 alone, she’s styled the atelier’s pieces at the Film Independent Spirit Awards, the Met Gala, the Deauville American Film Festival, and Haute Couture Week. And to no surprise, her Chanel-clad streak is enduring in 2025. Marking her first public appearance this year, on March 31, Williams was spotted in New York wearing a cropped tweed sweater from — you guessed it — Chanel, alongside a slew of spring-ready staples. But wait — that wasn’t her outfit’s only posh piece from the atelier.

Bright and early on Monday morning, Williams debuted her first press tour look on behalf of Dying For Sex, FX’s newest limited TV series (it hits Hulu on April 4). While en route to a promo-related event in SoHo, the Dawson’s Creek alum was snapped by the paparazzi looking effortlessly chic. All eyes went to her aforementioned tweed top, complete with gold embellishments along the collar, the quarter-length sleeves, and each pocket. You may recognize it as Look #20 from Chanel’s Métiers d'art 2024/25 collection, which debuted in Hangzhou, China in early Dec. 2024. On the runway, it was styled with the complementary mini skirt, thigh-high suede boots, and layered gold jewelry. Williams, on the other hand, dressed it down with wide-leg jeans in a mid-wash finish. From there, she popped on vintage slingback heels from Gucci. The patent leather pumps featured a peep-toe and a super-slim stiletto. Then, the A-lister’s carry-all of the day was the Chanel Mini Flap Bag, also in white with gold accents to match her sweater. A chainlink necklace and black square-shaped sunglasses finished her OOTD.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

After the secretive soirée, Williams was photographed in SoHo again — this time in a more elevated ensemble. She tapped into the menswear takeover with a pinstripe suit set in black. It’s unclear if the oversized blazer was Chanel, but according to her white floral brooch, it might be. If you’re a longtime fan of the label, you know the camellia (Williams’ flower) is one of Chanel’s most iconic house codes. It’s included in perfumes, the ready-to-wear and couture collections, and even on the packaging. To spotlight the pin on her lapel, Williams opted for minimal accessories — the same sunglasses from earlier in the day.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

Lucky for you, Williams’ promo trail is just getting started. So, stay tuned to TZR for her next notable number — it could pop up any minute now.