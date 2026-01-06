The concept of naked dressing isn’t necessarily new for Kristen Stewart. She’s someone who is known to revel in the unexpected, whether it pertains to a dramatic hair change or wearing a leather bra as a shirt underneath suspenders. So when she showed up wearing a completely sheer sequin skirt like it was no big deal yesterday, it immediately caught the attention of paparazzi. On Jan. 5, the actor stopped by The Late Show With Seth Myers to catch up on her directorial film debut, a book-to-movie adaptation, The Chronology of Water.

When explaining what first drew her into the project, Stewart told Myers, “this book is about all of us and about excavating identity and voice.” Clearly, the Spencer actor values the journey of finding her own unique perspective and it shows through her non-traditional outfit choices, too. “I could never direct a movie that was like easy to describe. Like, that’s what movies can do. It’s like, do something bizarre,” she continued.

And although she was referencing her work, it’s worth noting that Stewart said all of that while wearing a nude sequin maxi skirt with nothing but black underwear underneath. She paired the transparent look with a casual short sleeve white t-shirt — another unexpected, but totally-makes-sense-for-her decision — and a black zip up jacket lined in red plaid.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Unfazed by the freezing winter temperatures in New York, Stewart paired her barely-there look with a pair of black chunky ankle boots and sunglasses.