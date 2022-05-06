Fresh off a killer awards season full of accolades and incredible red carpet moments to boot, Kristen Stewart is experimenting with her hair and makeup once again to flawless effect. For the Chanel Cruise show in Monte Carlo on May 5 — attended by friends, ambassadors, and muses of the fashion house — Stewart turned up in smoldering khaki eyeshadow and one very intriguing hairstyle. Kristen Stewart’s sculpted updo is a combination of a sleek, brushed-back bun with left-out pieces carefully laid over the crown to almost simulate the look of a ponytail — and it’s the perfect complement to her sequin-covered dress. Artfully undone hair with a shimmery, smoky eye and a jaw-dropping ensemble is Stewart’s go-to recipe for red carpet excellence — and it works just as well here as anywhere.

The Chanel Cruise show look was crafted by one of Stewart’s favorite hairstylists, Ken O'Rourke, and Paris-based makeup artist Christophe Danchaud. They’ve both worked with Stewart for years, even creating some of her most memorable hair and makeup looks ever, including plenty of major magazine covers. Looking at her latest appearance as a whole, much of what makes both her hair and makeup so great here is the attention to detail that never goes overboard or becomes overwhelming.

Sure, Stewart’s eyes are covered in a shimmery, metallic shadow, for example, but the rest of her makeup is pared-down and pretty. Her hairstyle might be elaborate, but it’s intentionally mussed enough to look casually glamorous. While neither O’Rourke nor Danchaud divulged too many details on what actually went into Stewart’s Monte Carlo look, O’Rourke did share that he used a few products by Sam McKnight, and Jillian Dempsey’s Roadie Pomade.

That same team worked their magic again the next day for another Cruise show look, this time decidedly more beachy to match Stewart’s Chanel skirted swimsuit gown. As such, O’Rourke styled a high-fashion take on the classic textured, wavy ponytail, taking care to leave a large swath of jaw-length pieces out of the updo to frame her face.

If you weren’t already thrilled about the impending summer, Stewart’s elegant, European take on seaside beauty might just be the thing to convince you.

Below shop two of the powerhouse products used to sculpt both hairstyles.

