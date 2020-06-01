The fashion industry has long embraced black culture without giving creatives and artists their due. Dapper Dan spent decades designing his pieces while avoiding the law and it was only after Gucci was chastened for stealing his designs that he was brought on to collaborate. But, supporting Black designers and businesses including Black-owned vintage stores is a first step in the right direction.

Like every member of the fashion-obsessed, Black business owners inject their own unique sartorial perspective into the work they produce, providing a narrative unique to their brands. This same mentality applies to those who own vintage stores, too. Whether they’ve developed a curation of whimsical home goods or a selection of heirloom jewelry, these stores offer their take on the vintage world with a range of one-of-a-kind pieces for every shopper.

There are a number of ways to support the Black community, whether it involves marching in a protest, donating to a non-profit organization, or simply participating in the conversation. However, if you’d like to support Black-owned businesses during this time, there are plenty of cool vintage stores to choose from.

Scroll down to see the six Black-owned vintage stores to shop from and support now.

Black-Owned Vintage Stores: Sami Miro Vintage

Sami Miro Vintage has become a favorite among It girls like Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, and Hailey Baldwin for its reconstructed vintage pieces. The brand is known for the swatches of vintage denim stitched onto each vintage piece, which give each one a cool, streetwear look.

Black-Owned Vintage Stores: BLK MKT Vintage

For those who want to participate in the conversation surrounding Black history, BLK MKT Vintage is a treasure trove of memorabilia ranging from literature and decor to furniture and clothes — particularly from the '70s and '80s.

Black-Owned Vintage Stores: Washington Ave

Washington Ave puts a modern spin on vintage pieces by reworking them to have a touch of Southern funk in addition to sourcing vintage pieces. Founded by Lakeitha Washington, the Lousiana-based brand has a curation of bright, vibrant clothes with a one-of-a-kind air that feels distinctly inspired by the '80s.

Black-Owned Vintage Stores: Retro Rhapsody

Miami-based store Retro Rhapsody offers up a selection of timeless, feminine vintage pieces, including designer finds from household names like Christian Dior and Max Mara. And if you prefer to shop for vintage jewelry, Retro Rhapsody also has a selection of classic styles to choose from.

Black-Owned Vintage Stores: Subrina Heyink Vintage

Subrina Heyink has been hosting a handful of vintage sales on her Instagram account, where you can find her pieces in her Highlights. The Black curator also sells vintage bridal for the brides who want to wear something from another time.

Black-Owned Vintage Stores: NXC Vintage

If you prefer to find color among your vintage pieces, take a look through NXC Vintage's stock. The collection — which has been carefully curated by its owner — includes everything from beaded coordinated sets to candy-colored blouses, and is guaranteed to brighten up any wardrobe.