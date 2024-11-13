It’s the end of a few eras for Kendall Jenner. The model and entrepreneur celebrated her 29th birthday on November 3rd. And by the looks of it, she’s not just closing the chapter on her twenties — but her brief foray as a blonde as well. What’s more, Jenner’s latest hair change isn’t just another dye job, because her fresh brunette bob also happens to be her shortest style to date.

On Tuesday, Nov. 13, the 818 founder posted a new photo of herself shot by renowned fashion photographer Mert Alas. Captioned simply with two haircut emojis, the image captured her in nothing more than her recently hopped hair, a chin-length blunt bob that brought her back to her dark haired roots. The cut was credited to her long-time hairstylist Mary Phillips and her deep brunette hue to colorist Matt Rez.

This isn’t the first time in Jenner’s hair evolution that she’s opted for a cropped length. Some of her best-ever beauty looks were born from the shoulder-length bob she sported back in 2018-ish (from beachy waves to Old Hollywood soft waves and beyond). That said, her new jaw-skimming micro bob is markedly shorter and dare we say her most dramatic change yet?

And that’s saying a lot. As a model, Jenner’s career often involves being totally adaptable when it comes to her beauty, so she’s tried out everything from bombshell blonde to bleached brows and then some. And while she can transform to more maxi lengths as easy as a quick trip to the salon and a handful of extensions, this photo and the timing of it seems to show that the The Kardashians star is ready to embrace her less-is-more side long term in honor of her Saturn return.

Jenner joins the ranks of celebs like Lori Harvey and Ayo Edebiri who have also gone for the micro bob this year. And now that the trendsetting star has cosigned the trend, it’s probably going to be just as major (if not more so) in the upcoming year. In other words, if you’ve been temped to ditch a few extra inches, this could be the sign you need to take the plunge.