When Kris Jenner celebrated her 0070-themed birthday party late last year, all eyes were peeled to see which celebrities made the highly selective guest list. A-listers like Oprah Winfrey, Tommy Hilfiger, Paris Hilton, and Beyoncé were all in attendance to toast to the birthday girl. As if that list weren’t impressive in and of itself, legendary singer-songwriter Mariah Carey also showed up, solidifying a roster of very iconic friends. Fast forward a couple of months, and Jenner and Carey were spotted out together in Santa Monica Canyon on May 31, where they recreated their coordinating color scheme from the celebratory soirée.

Upon arriving at Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi, Carey stepped out of her car showing off an ecru keyhole gown from Schiaparelli — a similar color to her CD Greene embellished nude gown from November. The $8,300 design comes with a gold padlock chain to hold the bottom of the dress up, however, Carey opted to wear it like a necklace. She adorned the silhouette with gold strappy sandals and statement diamond jewelry.

Jenner arrived shortly thereafter wearing a red monochromatic look from Ralph Lauren Collection — similar to her archival Givenchy ensemble from her 70th (except this time she was way more casual in a trench and trousers). And even while wearing a red outfit from head to toe (including a rare crocodile Hermés Kelly bag, just like her birthday night), Jenner had one black accessory. Instead of a pair of opera gloves, she wore black Alaïa sunglasses — ideal for blocking the flashing cameras waiting outside the family-run eatery.

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The longtime friends posed side-by-side together out front, smiling and appearing happy to keep each other’s company.

They probably didn’t even realize that their dinner date outfits were a callback to Jenner’s memorable night.