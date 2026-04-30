When Kris Jenner, the ultimate momager and business mogul, sets her mind to something — she always gets it done. That’s why when she was tasked with dressing up as her own hybrid version of Miranda Priestly and Anna Wintour in a promo ad for The Devil Wears Prada 2, it actually made so much sense. On April 29, two days before the film’s worldwide release, Jenner shared a video to her personal Instagram alongside daughter Kourtney Kardashian in a spoof of the editor-in-chief, power woman-inspired movie character.

The advertisement was set to look like an organic clip from their Hulu show, The Kardashians, in which Kardashian was narrating the family happenings in her private camera confessional. Only this time, it was about Jenner’s so called “Miranda era,” which Kardashian explains is thanks to her sister Kim. “So Kim told my mom she’s like Miranda Priestly.” Kardashian said.

While Jenner is sitting in her office with her feet resting on the desk reading a copy of Runway Magazine, Kardashian continues explaining her mom’s newfound satirical character. “She literally added a second assistant because Miranda has two,” she added in another play on the film.

A day later, Jenner shared behind-the-scenes photo from her “Miranda Era,” where she leaned into the character, with a black wig, mirrored to look like Wintour, and an all-black, high-fashion outfit.

If anyone is going to play Miranda Priestly other than Meryl Streep or Anna Wintour herself, Jenner makes a pretty compelling case as a backup option.