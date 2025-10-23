Just one day after celebrating her 45th birthday in an archival Givenchy mini dress originally worn by Naomi Campbell on the runway in 1997, Kim Kardashian nodded to the supermodel, yet again. This time, Kardashian wore a Gothic-inspired layered necklace look by London-based designer, Dilara Findikoglu — which was also worn by Campbell as part of the designer’s Spring/Summer 2026 fashion show back in September.

Kardashian and the All’s Fair cast members — including Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulsen, and Glenn Close — traveled from Paris to London on October 22 to celebrate another premiere night before the highly talked about Hulu series comes out on November 4. With all the buzz surrounding the new Ryan Murphy series (and all eyes on Kardashian), she and longtime stylist Dani Levi decided to highlight one of their favorite local designers. And since Kardashian has been treating this press tour as her personal catwalk, a nod to supermodel Naomi Campbell only felt right.

The runway look in question debuted on Campbell as look 27 in the show entitled “Cage of Innocence.” It was a dark and romantic black corseted midi dress that Findikoglu referred to as “Scars” in the brand’s show notes. The shiny embossed leather had the usual body skimming fit that likely attracted Kardashian. But it was the silver layered necklaces featured with it (and the fact that the supermodel wore it) that probably sold her.

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

Campbell wrote in an Instagram caption, “What a delight, Dilara, to be part of your show. It was so much fun! It brought me right back to the ‘90s, to those backstage moments of becoming a character, losing ourselves, and bringing your story to life.” The supermodel was even brought to tears — proof that there is something truly special about this collection that may have caught Kardashian’s attention.

In addition to the Skims founder loving a twinning red carpet moment, take the vintage Dior ensemble that she just wore in Paris, we know that a symbolic piece of jewelry is what’s truly close to her heart. Kardashian once paid $197,453 for Princess Diana’s 1920s-era diamond Attallah Cross pendant. She later wore the necklace on the red carpet at the 2024 LACMA Gala. So the Findikoglu dress, and coordinating accessories, had her name written all over it.

WWD/Getty Images

Later that evening Kardashian headed to her official 45th birthday party, where she pulled out another two Findikoglu looks. The actor swapped her all black silhouette for two barely there corseted pieces, the first adorned with silver chain hardware and a black thong. The next, a nude and ivory mini dress paired with knee high wrap sandals.

Southpaw / BACKGRID

Kardashian was also spotted this summer wearing another Dilara Findikoglu number while out in Venice, Italy for the infamous Bezos wedding weekend.

Sister Kylie Jenner wore a signature corseted piece from the Turkish-British designer in Italy during the same Italy trip. Kylie even partnered with the creative last May to come out with a KHY x Dilara Findikoglu clothing collection. It’s safe to safe to say that Findikoglu is officially Kardashian-Jenner (and Campbell) approved.