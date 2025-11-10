When the biggest names in Hollywood come together for a night of philanthropy, it’s only to be expected that they give it the signature, full-blown red carpet treatment. So at the 2025 Baby2Baby gala, actors, musicians, and entrepreneurs gathered at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 8 for a night of kindness, generosity, and fashion, of course.

The charity, which was founded back in 2011 by co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and​​ Kelly Sawyer Patricof, is known to work with high-profile celebrity guests to help impoverished children across the country. By taking a quick glance at the RSVP list, you would’ve thought that this was a Hollywood movie premiere. Instead, the nonprofit honored tennis legend Serena Williams with the annual Giving Tree Award for her work with the organization. Naturally, Williams’ friends, like Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, Alicia Keys, and Ciara came out to support.

And while the evening raised a whopping $18 million dollars, the stars were clearly in a giving mood with not only their wallets — but also as they doled out out major style moments. From Sofia Richie Grainge in The Row to Olivia Munn in Nina Ricci, ahead, see who wore our favorite looks of the evening.

Sofia Richie Grainge

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In The Row.

Serena Williams

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

In Pamella Roland.

Olivia Munn

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In Nina Ricci.

Elsa Hosk

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Helsa Studio.

Jessica Alba

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In Alex Perry.

Sara Sampaio

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In Reem Acra.

Rachel Zoe

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In vintage Roberto Cavalli.

Kerry Washington

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Alex Perry.

Marianna Hewitt

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

In Chanel.

Anna Kendrick

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier.

Demi Lovato

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In Norma Kamali.

Julianne Hough

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Rowen Rose.

Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

In Jenny Packham and Rabbane.

Ciara

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

In vintage Ann Demeulemeester.

Shay Mitchell

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Jacquemus and Bananhot.

Leslie Mann

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

In Lanvin.

Sara Foster & Erin Foster

Michael Kovac/Getty Images

In Monique Lhuillier.