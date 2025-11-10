(Red Carpet)
The Celebrity Attendees At The Baby2Baby Gala Looked Like A Million Bucks
$18 million to be exact.
When the biggest names in Hollywood come together for a night of philanthropy, it’s only to be expected that they give it the signature, full-blown red carpet treatment. So at the 2025 Baby2Baby gala, actors, musicians, and entrepreneurs gathered at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood on November 8 for a night of kindness, generosity, and fashion, of course.
The charity, which was founded back in 2011 by co-CEOs Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof, is known to work with high-profile celebrity guests to help impoverished children across the country. By taking a quick glance at the RSVP list, you would’ve thought that this was a Hollywood movie premiere. Instead, the nonprofit honored tennis legend Serena Williams with the annual Giving Tree Award for her work with the organization. Naturally, Williams’ friends, like Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, Alicia Keys, and Ciara came out to support.
And while the evening raised a whopping $18 million dollars, the stars were clearly in a giving mood with not only their wallets — but also as they doled out out major style moments. From Sofia Richie Grainge in The Row to Olivia Munn in Nina Ricci, ahead, see who wore our favorite looks of the evening.
Sofia Richie Grainge
In The Row.
Serena Williams
In Pamella Roland.
Olivia Munn
In Nina Ricci.
Elsa Hosk
In Helsa Studio.
Jessica Alba
In Alex Perry.
Sara Sampaio
In Reem Acra.
Rachel Zoe
In vintage Roberto Cavalli.
Kerry Washington
In Alex Perry.
Marianna Hewitt
In Chanel.
Anna Kendrick
In Monique Lhuillier.
Demi Lovato
In Norma Kamali.
Julianne Hough
In Rowen Rose.
Paris Hilton & Nicole Richie
In Jenny Packham and Rabbane.
Ciara
In vintage Ann Demeulemeester.
Shay Mitchell
In Jacquemus and Bananhot.
Leslie Mann
In Lanvin.
Sara Foster & Erin Foster
In Monique Lhuillier.