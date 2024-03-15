The promotional photos have only just been released and it already looks like the upcoming season of Hulu’s The Kardashians is set to be one of the most exciting yet — certainly from a beauty standpoint, anyway. In the brief clips released alone, fans see the famous family gathered around a desert campfire at night, a decidedly otherworldly concept that sees the six women all with exceptionally glamorous hair and makeup, exactly how you’d expect. In the shoot, Kourtney Kardashian’s “wet” hairstyle stands out for a few key reasons, though. What else would you expect from her, the consummate oldest sister?

First of all, there’s the length factor. It sure seems like Kardashian is loaded up with incredibly natural-looking extensions that add just a bit of extra length, with the damp ends falling several inches past her shoulders. When the Poosh founder released photos with her newborn baby about six weeks ago, she was still growing out her short, chic micro-bob. Then there’s the style itself, a beloved go-to for just about every member of her family. She’s worn the look several times over the years, as has Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner. In fact, you could call it one of the former’s signature styles. In new photos from the shoot day shared by Kardashian, you can really see all the cool, wet texture and detail that went into her hair.

Celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos — would routinely works with other A-listers like Ciara, Demi Moore, and Megan Fox, among others — created the look for the reality TV star, which also shows off the dimension in her color. Paired with brown-toned lip liner and matching eyeshadow, it’s all ideal for the promotional trailer’s desert setting and near-summer premiere date of the show.

As for the rest of the family’s looks, everyone opted for natural-looking waves of some sort, but they varied greatly based on personal style. Kylie, for example, had hers tucked up into a hood-covered bun, while Khloe wore XXL blonde extensions with mermaid crimps throughout.

With the premiere date still several weeks out, what the season holds is anyone’s guess.