Even after 17 years of being in the spotlight, it seems there’s no shortage of interest surrounding the Kardashian-Jenner family. From their go-to beauty products to their favorite workout routines, there’s no insider detail fans don’t want to know about the high-profile crew. Even their daily eating habits seem to be a point of fascination. In a recent interview with Page Six, the Kardashian’s personal chef Khristianne Uy (known to the family as Chef K) made headlines in revealing the meals and nutritional guidelines she follows for the famous sisters — as well as the very relatable treat they often request after a long day.

Chef K started working as a day-to-day personal chef for Kris Jenner about nine years ago, and eventually moved on to Kylie Jenner, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, and even worked a bit with Kim. Currently, the culinary pro mainly oversees the family’s private events catering, including major milestone occasions like Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year’s, Easter, and birthdays. So, at this point, she’s an expert on their nutritional habits.

To the surprise of no one, the chef explained the Kardashian-Jenners are typically very disciplined in their day-to-day diets, but indulge in a “cheat meal” from time to time. As for the family’s specific dietary requests and requirements, Chef K says Kourtney and husband Travis Barker follow a strict vegan regimen, while Kim avoids cilantro, Kendall eschews spicy peppers, and Khloé sticks to chicken and turkey for her primary protein options.

That said, when a special occasion hits, the sisters have no problem indulging in their favorite meals. “I’ve noticed, too, when holidays hit, I mean, come on, no one’s trying to slim away,” she says in her interview. “So they do have their pasta, they’ll have their cheeses, they’ll have their breads, too. But they’re all so active with their walks in the mornings and their gym routines.”

Another relatable food weakness for the family? A good old fashioned grilled cheese with tomato bisque soup. “Sometimes they’re like, ‘Ah, chef, you’ve been here 21 hours, but can you whip up another late-night snack?’” says Chef K. “Actually, I started making that for them throughout the holidays, just a last-minute thing [...] Who doesn’t love a grilled cheese with tomato bisque, right? Like, to soak up all the liquor.”

Stars truly are just like the rest of us.