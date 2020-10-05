When you think of easy decorating ideas, Kylie Jenner’s house probably isn’t the first place you go to find inspiration. And that makes sense, considering the background of her selfies is usually her extremely minimalist, extremely expensive-looking space. However, anyone that keeps up with the Kardashian-Jenner clan knows that the famous sisters love to decorate around a theme, and clearly they make no exception for Halloween. The youngest Jenner took to Instagram on Sept. 30 to show off some spooky additions to her space, and surprisingly, there were several easy Halloween decor ideas that you can copy in your own home.

“We are in full Halloween mode at my house,” Jenner said in an Instagram story that day. “Setting up all these cute little things!" And though “little” was an understatement for some of the decorations — like the large displays of orange and green lights outside her house, or the life-sized mummies flanking her doors — much of the reality star’s new setup is achievable with minimal time, money, and effort, and even includes a few ideas you might not have considered already. Plus, whether you want to keep things minimal or let your love for Halloween be known to all, there’s something for everyone to take from the ideas Jenner shared.

Keep scrolling for five of the best (and easiest) Halloween decorating ideas she shared, ahead.

Easy Halloween Decor Idea: Update Your Shelves

Though some of Jenner’s Halloween decor did veer over the top, this styled shelf situation was surprisingly restrained. To keep things equally minimal in your own home, place a few small additions on some of your shelves. A pretty (and on-theme) candle, a cute trinket, or a fun sign will give you the vibes you want, without all the hoopla.

Easy Halloween Decor Idea: Infuse Pumpkins Into Existing Decorations

No autumnal-themed look is complete without some pumpkins, and Jenner knows this all too well. Take notes from the beauty mogul and invest in a cozy variety, like her felt versions, and incorporate them into your existing decor, like on your coffee table books or your mantle.

Easy Halloween Decor Idea: Replace Your Candle Holders

It’s fall, so chances are you probably already have candles everywhere — why not make them even more seasonally appropriate? Put your everyday candle holders into storage and replace them with a spookier version, like Jenner’s adorable spider-inspired pieces.

Easy Halloween Decor Idea: Place Candy Everywhere

If there’s ever a time to indulge your sweet tooth, it’s October. Make it easier on yourself and any guests you have by pouring some treats into pumpkin-shaped bowls and setting them on accent tables and kitchen counters for easy access (just make sure the candy’s individually wrapped if it’s going to be sitting out for a while or you’re sharing).

Easy Halloween Decor Idea: Spooky 3D Wall Display

That incredible bar situation aside, Jenner’s spider installation is a genius (but still easy!) way to prep for the holiday — just find some lightweight pieces you can hang from the ceiling or glue to a wall. And if spiders are *too* creepy for you, just swap them out with bats or an empty spider web draped across the wall for a dramatic look that’s sure to get you in the Halloween mood.