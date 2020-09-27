Halloween has always been a particularly challenging holiday for fashion lovers. Predictable costumes that come pre-packaged in a bag (talking to you, witches and nuns) just don't sit right if you live for putting together a killer outfit. If there's an entire day dedicated to dressing up, then why default to the same handful of references year after year? October 31 is a date that calls for fashionable halloween costumes that embrace sartorial creativity of the highest caliber. And since this year you will likely be celebrating at home with a very small group, there's all the more reason to put more thought into the story behind your costume. Enter: the niche fashion reference as Halloween costume.

No matter how much your worship Donatella Versace or Brigitte Bardot, there isn't another time of year that really allows for channeling your top fashion heroes as Halloween does. Sure, you can take inspiration from icons past and present for everyday outfits, but if you're aiming at a head-to-toe recreation of a specific person or style moment, October 31 is the time to go all in.

Ahead, discover ten Halloween costumes that only the fashion-obsessed will be able to guess, and if one calls out to you, shop the picks to flesh out your costume.

The Fashion Reference: Edie Sedgwick

John Springer Collection/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

This Andy Warhol muse has long been a fashion reference for designers and editors alike. Recreate her imitable aesthetic with a shift dress, long gloves, and pair of mod-inspired heels. Also, don't forget the dramatic eyeliner.

The Fashion Reference: Iman and David Bowie

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

When it comes to trendsetting duos, there was no duo as iconic as Iman and David Bowie. Grab your partner and dress up as this model-rockstar couple for Halloween, complete with a cool '90s twist.

The Fashion Reference: Iris Apfel

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

It's impossible to not fall in love with Iris Apfel, the eclectic fashion insider with the oversized statement glasses and colorful jewelry. Dress up as the 99-year-old style icon by embracing the idea that when it comes to accessories, more is more.

The Fashion Reference: Bill Cunningham

Michael Stewart/GC Images/Getty Images

Street style and party photographer Bill Cunningham was immediately recognizable by his signature uniform: khakis and a blue down jacket. Combine his signature ensemble with a vintage camera, and bonus points if you ride a bike to your October 31 activity.

The Fashion Reference: Little Edie

Hulton Archive/Moviepix/Getty Images

Grey Garden will forever be a cult-favorite film for the fashion-obsessed; primarily because of its star Little Edie. Embrace the eclectic and eccentric style of the socialite using pieces already stocked in your closet.

The Fashion Reference: Marc Jacobs in the '90s

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Marc Jacobs's runway looks are iconic, but his personal style is equally notable. Because the '90s always reign supreme, this combination is a simple winning combo.

The Fashion Reference: Josephine Baker

ullstein bild/ullstein bild/Getty Images

If you were considering being a flapper for Halloween, focus your angle and go for a Josephine Baker-inspired costume. The performing legend's legacy is a major conversation-starter and the costume is ultra glamorous.

The Fashion Reference: Jean Seberg in Breathless

Attention Francophiles: This should be your niche Halloween costume. It's simple, sophisticated, and a look you'll want to re-wear.

The Fashion Reference: Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell

Dave Benett/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss will forever be one of fashion's most iconic duos. Grab a best friend and double up your looks and you'll be ready for the catwalk yourself.

The Fashion Reference: Penelope Tree

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

Perhaps the most obscure of all the aforementioned costumes, Penelope Tree is a former model who was a favorite of legendary editor Diana Vreeland's. The outfit above is an iconic look of hers and also happens to be quite chic for October 31. Grab a black slip dress and DIY your own double slits in the front for a high-impact costume.

