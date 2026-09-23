As any fashion or film lover will tell you, Sofia Coppola’s Marie Antoinette is a visually striking film that’s always worth a rewatch. Since it first premiered in 2006, the French queen’s rock-influenced biopic has become a cult classic. This fall, Kirsten Dunst has been making the rounds with Coppola for numerous projects that celebrate the colorful film’s 20th anniversary. Her latest appearance, in particular, included an outfit Antoinette herself would certainly approve of.

On Tuesday night, Dunst returned to Versailles — where the film was originally made — for the opening of the “Marie Antoinette” exhibit, which features the movie’s costumes and props in the Petit Trianon at the Château de Versailles. After dark, Dunst posed outside in a deep red Julie de Libran gown, featuring a deep neckline and floor-length hem. Tiered ruffles and a sheer lower skirt gave the simple style added punch. Similar ruffles were also a constant detail in Antoinette’s late 1700s gowns, making Dunst’s outfit a modern homage to the late teen ruler. It also perfectly aligned with 2026’s romantic fashion movement, including fall’s feminine Belle Époque trend.

The actor always gravitates to classic yet versatile accessories, which she also chose for this look: a thin leather wristwatch and small gold drop earrings. Though Dunst’s Instagram post of her look was dimly lit, it still held a special meaning, since her OOTN photo was taken by Coppola. The actor has been a muse to the female director since they made The Virgin Suicides together in 1998. Dunst would later lead Antoinette, as well as appear in Coppola’s films The Bling Ring and The Beguiled.

Dunst and Coppola have had a busy fall so far with Marie Antoinette’s 20th anniversary. Last week, the movie was celebrated with a screening at the Academy Museum in Los Angeles, just after the release of Andrew Durham’s Making Marie Antoinette book and its addition to the Criterion Collection. On top of its dedicated Versailles exhibit, the film will toast two decades with a re-release in theaters on October 23, the same date that Eleanor Coppola’s Making Marie Antoinette documentary comes out. Dunst is also keeping busy with upcoming roles in sequels to The Housemaid and Minecraft, which are both currently in production. Clearly, she has a lot to celebrate.