During the 2024 award season, bow-embellished designs dominated the red carpet — perhaps inspired by its runway and social media popularity. But if you thought the coquette-ish accessory would disappear come 2025, think again. This year, the accessory has resurfaced in spades at the Golden Globes, the Grammys, and most recently, the 97th Annual Academy Awards. Tonight, inside the iconic Dolby Theatre, stars like Elle Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, and more are proving the staying power of bows in their most glamorous gowns of the season.

Minutes after the red carpet opened, Fanning established the trend in a custom white Givenchy gown, adorned with an elongated black bow at her waist. The 26-year-old’s look marked one of Sarah Burton’s first Givenchy gowns following her creative director appointment in September. Shortly after Fanning’s step-and-repeat, Nyong’o followed suit in an ivory dress from Chanel — a fitting selection for the brand ambassador. Around the Oscar winner’s waist was a crystal-covered corset, cinched with an itty-bitty bow. Then, Felicity Jones got in on the fad in Armani Privé. She chose a stunning silk organza gown topped with a modern take on the motif.

In true celebrity fashion, there’s more. Keep scrolling for the best bow-embellished gowns at the 2025 Oscars.

Elle Fanning

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment

The A Complete Unknown star’s lace gown from Givenchy had a surprisingly retro finish, thanks to the elongated black velvet bow.

Lupita Nyong’o

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

Nyong’o delivered major bridal inspo in this white gown from Chanel. A moment for the pearl straps, the rhinestone corset, and the small, ‘60s-inspired bow around her waist, of course.

Felicity Jones

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment

The silk organza fabric on Jones’ Armani Privé gown turned heads on its own. But with the sleek bow around her waist? It earned a spot on numerous best-dressed lists.

Charlotte Lawrence

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment

The model got her hands on this flowy blush pink gown from Valentino Spring/Summer 2025, designed by Alessandro Michele. As seen on the runway, the satin bow belt had a relaxed, undone look, alongside the polka-dot dress.