Nail art has perhaps reached a low with celebrities this year (even the Met Gala was relatively light on the whimsy), but I’m cautiously optimistic that the return of the short, neutral manicure doesn’t mean designs are dead. Signs of life have been popping up here and there on famous fingertips. And that includes Khloé Kardashian’s most recent look: A pretty and playful “Bambi-core” mani.

In a post shared to Instagram by celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, Kardashian, hands folded over the cuffs of a pink sweatshirt, showcased her new set: Stiletto French tips with a classic pinky-nude base and creamy beige tips. On each fingertip, Ganzorigt added a touch of caramel-brown polish (alternating between the cuticle and tip), which she then dappled with small white spots in alternating sizes, creating the deer-like motif.

With its neutral color palette and delicate connotation (“doe eyes” is a thing for a reason), the Bambi-core mani is fitting nail art for a more romantic era in beauty and fashion; in a way, one can think of it as the nail art equivalent of halo braids and blushy, flushed cheeks. Plus, as ORLY global nail artist Fariha Ali told TZR earlier this year, the design — which she described as “a more delicate take on the cow print” — also puts a fun spin on a classic motif. “This look is great for someone who wants a back-to-nature version of polka dots.”

While plenty of stars have been erring on the simple side with their nails these days, a handful of celebs have been keeping the maximalist mani alive. Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner had everyone in a gemstone craze this summer, and Florence Pugh recently hit the red carpet with her own diamond-detailed nails. So fanciful fingertips might be rarer, but they certainly haven’t disappeared.