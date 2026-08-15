Of all the color cosmetics, it’d be easy to consider blush the most straightforward (perhaps second only to bronzer). Unlike eyeshadow, which can feature seemingly endless combos of colors and finishes, or lip looks — which can be lined or unlined, glossy or matte, neutral or bold — blush is just kind of... blush, right? It’d be a fair assumption to make that it’s probably pink or peach, and definitely on your cheeks. But, as a recent avalanche of beautiful celebrity blush looks demonstrates, also an incorrect one.

There’s the technique that inspired countless imitators — and elicited its fair share of social media discourse — transitional blush. “The trendiest way to wear blush is to seamlessly blend it into your concealer, [as] popularized by Painted by Esther,” says Los Angeles-based makeup artist Mezhgan Hussainy. “The blush tones are meant to transition into a bright under-eye, creating an ethereal and almost animated look.”

Then you’ve got the rosy and radiant blush popularized by Zendaya during her press tour for The Odyssey. For this glam, you “focus on bronzer and blush and keep the eyes and lips minimal,” says Hussainy. When the goal is maximum fresh dewiness like this, celebrity makeup artist and groomer Patricia Longo recommends using “cream or liquid blush, because they melt into the skin and give you that natural, radiant finish.” And of course, there’s the sun-kissed flush, a favorite of stars like Hailey Bieber and Daisy Edgar-Jones, with blush swept over the bridge of the nose to mimic a day lounging by the beach (without the solar damage).

If all these options have you eager to level up your own blush game, the pros have a few tips that can help get you there. “Blush can be intimidating, so I always recommend starting with a cream blush so you can manage the blend more easily,” says Hussainy. Whichever formula you choose, you’ll want to make sure you’re armed with the right tools. “A kabuki brush used in gentle circular motions is great for creating that soft, doll-like effect with pressed or loose powder,” says Longo. “For cream blush, I prefer using your fingers because you have much more control; a foundation brush can sometimes make the application look streaky.”

And try to use a light hand: “The biggest mistake I see is simply using too much blush and then not knowing how to take it back down,” says Longo. “With liquid blush in particular, people can apply it too high on the cheek, which can actually emphasize wrinkles and texture.” Starting lighter and working in layers can also help you avoid what Hussainy cites as one of the biggest mistakes: A bad blend. “Whether you’re going for a high-glam or sun-kissed, you want your blush to have blurred edges so no one can see where it begins and ends.”

Now that you’ve got the tips and tricks, it’s time for the inspo. Scroll on to check out 10 of the prettiest blush looks to hit the red carpet in 2026 (so far).

Zendaya

The cheeks that launched a thousand social media recreations. Zendaya and Ernesto Casillas spent the bulk of July delivering angelic blush look after angelic blush look, culminating in this heavenly moment for the London premiere of Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Casillas created it with Charlotte Tilbury’s Unreal Highlighter Fresh Healthy Glow Stick, Beautiful Skin Sun-Kissed Glow Bronzer, Matte Beauty Blush Wand in Pillow Talk, and Pillow Talk Lip and Cheek Glow in Color Of Passion.

Sabrina Carpenter

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If there were an award for Biggest Celebrity Blush Fan, Carpenter would undoubtedly be the odds-on favorite to win. Though she’s delivered countless doll-baby cheeked visages over the years, these days, she and her go-to MUA, Carolina Gonzalez, tend to lean toward more flushed looks, like this one from the Dior Couture show in July.

Manon Bannerman

It’d be downright irresponsible to have a best blush looks roundup without an Esther Edeme creation. While the artist offered plenty of great ones to choose from — and this particular one is perhaps more ear-focused than anything — this radiant flush on Bannerman was simply too good to pass up.

Hailey Bieber

Considering Rhode’s Pocket Bronzers were arguably the biggest color cosmetics launch of the year, it’s only fitting that Bieber would gravitate toward more toasty, bronzed blush moments. This one by makeup artist Mary Phillips featured the Pocket Bronzer in Sunbed and Pocket Blush in Teacup; she used both shades on both the cheeks and lips.

Keke Palmer

There was a plethora of pretty pink and red makeup looks at this year’s Met Gala, but few were as striking as Palmer’s. Makeup artist Kenya Alexis used Danessa Myricks’ Yummy Skin Blurring Balm Powder in Red Velvet to create a striking draped moment.

Jisoo

Speaking of pink blush at the Met Gala: Jisoo went for “soft and stunning,” and to great effect. Her bubblegum-pink blush, swept on the top of her cheekbones and up to her temples, looked positively dreamy.

Olandria Carthen

You know that aforementioned “Biggest Celebrity Blush Fan” award? Well, Carthen is definitely giving Sabrina C a run for her money. For her 28th birthday festivities, the Bama Barbie wore her signature bright pink cheeks, courtesy of artist Kimora Mulan and Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Magic Cream Blush in Berry/Rose.

Zara Larsson

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Larsson and Sophia Sinnot have revolutionized eye makeup, but their blush game is nothing to sleep on. For this year’s Grammy Awards, the “Midnight Sun” singer leaned in hard to the sun-kissed trend with rosy blush swept across her cheeks and nose.

Tyla

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You know a blush look is so money when it even looks great from a distance. Such was the case with Tyla’s gleaming pink-and-lilac look at Valentino’s haute couture show in January, created by MUA Saba Khan.

Daisy Edgar-Jones

“Best” doesn’t always have to equal “most.” Edgar-Jones, working with artist Nikki Wolff, perfectly demonstrated how to go for “flushed and sun-kissed” (per Wolff’s IG caption) in a more natural, effortless way.