Even in the modern, influencer-ran world, a celebrity endorsement is a major deal — especially when it’s coming from an award-winning A-lister. Kerry Washington is an active presence on social media, but it’s not too often that she lets fans in on more personal details. Her latest post, though, not only divulges one of her top skin care secrets, but also answers a burning question viewers of her hit show have been wondering about for weeks. In a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her series UnPrisoned, the actor-producer revealed the nourishing product her character wears in a pivotal scene. Washington’s face mask is actually the Sonya Dakar Blue Magic Mask, perfect for making a statement on-screen while soothing and hydrating her real pores.

Fans have been curious about what mask Washington’s character was applying on the show since season two of the Hulu series premiered back in mid-July. She’s been slowly revealing backstage secrets along the way, posting tidbits from the makeup trailer, the set, and beyond. For one particular self-care scene, Washington surely could have had the props department work up a neutral, actives-free paste to slather on her face for the camera. But when you have access to such a nourishing, skin-calming cream, why bother playing pretend?

“Self care on screen,” Washington caption the BTS shots of her and co-star Jee Young Han, who plays her on-screen best friend. “Love this Sonya Dakar Blue Magic Mask!” Considering how long the treatment was sitting on Washington and Han’s complexions during multiple takes, the shoutout is both a testament to the formula’s sensitive skin-friendly nature.

The mask’s key ingredients include anti-inflammatory centella asiatica, which is so soothing that even those dealing with psoriasis can safely use it. Then there’s the blue butterfly pea flower inclusion, responsible for the mask’s fun, alluring color. There’s also olive squalane and hyaluronic acid added into the formula, a bonus dose of hydration to help the wearer feel that deep-conditioned effect immediately after rinsing the mask off.

Fragrance-free and gentle enough for regular use, it’s great for a Sunday reset — while, say, binge-watching a certain hit series?