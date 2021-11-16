Forget Red — Kerry Washington Just Wore The *True* Holiday Nail Polish

In terms of pressure, flipping through the color books and wheels at the nail salon to pick a polish shade ranks right up there with a Mission: Impossible-style bomb dismantling — you know, making sure you snip the right red wire as the detonation clock counts down? Fine, so choosing between gel manicure colors is just a bit less stressful, but it’s still a regular challenge. Fortunately, there’s a failsafe hack: just go to Kerry Washington’s Instagram and go with whatever color she’s worn most recently — it’s utterly foolproof. Case in point? Kerry Washington’s new silver nails, a shiny, wintery shade that’s basically a neutral this time of year.

Created by top Hollywood nail artist Diem, of @nailsbydiem, they’re chrome-finish perfection against Washington’s show-stopping Prada gown. Really, Washington’s entire look, from her baby-pink crystal dress to its matching lipstick and manicure, is something of the ultimate example of how to coordinate beauty and outfits without ever looking too matchy-matchy. Washington’s hair, styled in a full, structured bun by the legendary Kim Kimble, polishes the sophisticated look even further. Kerry Washington is consistently one of the chicest women in the entertainment industry (and possibly any industry, anywhere), and this look might be one of her bests.

Zooming in first on Washington’s makeup, applied by Bobbi Brown artist-in-residence Carola Gonzalez, there appear to be two major focuses: vintage winged liner and a baby pink lip to match the color of her dress. While Gonzalez — who works regularly with Washington along with other A-listers like Mindy Kaling, Bad Bunny, and Uzo Aduba — didn’t share an exact product breakdown, it’s safe to say she probably used more than a little Bobbi Brown. Washington’s lip color is especially gorgeous for winter with its light color and neat, satin finish.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Kimble’s work on the glossy bun is similarly excellent, with the bun’s body looking almost halo-like around Washington’s face in photos — which is extra fitting considering the event Washington attended was a charity fundraiser that raised more than $8 million dollars that evening.

While a bun of that magnitude might be a little tricky to pull off at home, Washington’s look in general can be easily recreated with an inky liquid eyeliner, pink lipstick, fluttery falsies, and — of course — an incredible silver nail polish. Find some of the best options around just below. And in the meantime, give Washington’s entire feed a scroll — next time you hit the nail salon, you’ll be ready.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.