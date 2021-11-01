These Pedicure Colors Are So Fun, You'll Want To Wear Open-Toed Shoes All Winter

The idea of walking in a winter wonderland sounds like fun and everything, but only if you have the right pedicure to go with it. The coldest season is already harsh enough on boot-encased feet and the freezing, slushy puddles they’re forced to leap over at every street corner — so give your feed a break with a rejuvenating salon day, complete with the best winter pedicure colors out there right now. Sunny sorbet-toned polishes and upbeat, neon nail art are taking a serious backseat to winter’s most fashionable colors like deep greens and moody oxblood reds, dialing up the drama on even the most straightforward, standard-issue pedicures.
Go low-key and classic with a snowy white or dress up a glittery party heel with a sparkle-covered polish to match — or even both at once. No matter what vibe or aesthetic you’re after this season, there’s a standout, winter-perfect pedicure color out there for every possible style and scenario. Scroll on to take them all in.
