You Need Kerry Washington’s Celestial Manicure For Your Next Vacation

Kerry Washington, on- and off-screen, might be one of the most put-together women of all time. Regardless of where you see her — whether that’s on a red carpet, in a photo shared to her massively popular Instagram account, or as one of her obsessed-over movie or TV characters — you can expect Washington to be polished from head to toe, nails included. It was a natural fit, then, that Washington became the face (or hands, more accurately) of OPI for the iconic lacquer brand’s 40th anniversary. Kerry Washington’s favorite nail polishes, shared in a new Instagram shot showing off her colorful manicure, are a perfectly curated collection of warm weather-friendly shades you’ll want to scoop up immediately.

Washington’s debuted some seriously stunning manicures over the years but this new one, just shared to her Instagram, might actually be her best yet — and one of the most wearable. Designed by Kim Truong, the masterful nail artist behind some of Washington’s, Dua Lipa’s, and Kim Kardashian’s greatest hits, the colorful new set is precisely on-trend. The base of Washington’s nails is a pale pink to set the stage for the designs stamped all over, polished with OPI Tiramisu For Two. Some of her nails, filed into long and elegant oval shapes, feature two-toned French tips while the rest are decorated in a rainbow-hued constellation of stars, moons, hearts, and dots. Against the neutral background, the designs almost look subdued — making this appropriate for the office, poolside, and beyond.

The celestial set comes courtesy of five OPI shades, which Washington calls some of her favorites for summer. For this look, Truong used Tiramisu For Two, Strawberry Margarita, Sun, Sea, and Sand in My Pants, Gelato On My Mind, and Do You Lilac It? All shades used can be applied together or separately for a distinctly summertime vibe. And judging by the A-listers like Taraji P. Henson and Shonda Rhimes’ gushing comments on her post, it looks like these shades aren’t just Washington’s favorites — they’re universally adored.

Considering Washington’s impeccable taste level, particularly in the beauty sphere, here’s to hoping we get to see her favorites for every season.

