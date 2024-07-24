It’s incredible how many recognizable, iconic television characters Kerry Washington’s brought to life through her career. Her ability to add realism — and some natural glamour — is so extreme, she managed to make a particular style of wine glass trend during her time on Scandal. If Washington appears anywhere on the cast list, expect the show in question to be major. That certainly applies to her latest acclaimed project, Hulu’s UnPrisoned. Her character is a highly influential therapist with an incredible wardrobe, and the show’s beauty choices are just as exciting. In one scene, Washington’s pink hair is a focal point, part of a hilarious WWE-inspired wrestling storyline. The actor-producer’s character trades out her usual, more classic hairstyles for a bubblegum-pink wig, complete with long bangs and matching glitter eyeshadow. It might just be for the show, but fans agree: if Washington ever wanted to go pink in real life, it would be met with total adoration.

The series star actually shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her transformation into the character’s wrestling alter ego. One moment Washington is sitting in her hair and makeup chair in a simple T-shirt with her natural curls pulled back, and the next, she’s all done up in a shimmery costume and that eye-grabbing pink hair.

The wig itself is an in-between length, the ends falling just past her bicep in soft, heat-styled curls. Eyebrow-skimming bangs frame Washington’s face, creating a sleek transition between the candy-colored hair and the matching glitter eyeshadow — and the face gems affixed to her cheekbones, too, for that matter.

Washington’s tried plenty of bold hair choices before, both on-screen and off, but this would mark her first foray into pink. That said, the color is having something of a moment on its own. Other stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Kylie Jenner, Shania Twain, Cardi B, and Megan Fox have all experimented with festive pink wigs over the past several months, infusing a bit of temporary fun into their everyday looks.

In fact, the next time you’re craving a real change, consider taking a pink wig out for a spin. It’s a way to get a little extreme and add more than a touch of excitement without committing to the real deal.