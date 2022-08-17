Wine glasses… but make them fashion. Glassware isn’t usually the first home accessory on anyone’s mind, but as of late, wine glasses are taking center stage. Gone are the days when our choices were limited to glasses for red vs. white and stemmed vs. stemless. Now, there are so many options that promise to be the best wine glasses on the market, making it overwhelming to navigate.

The first thing to consider when purchasing wine glasses is what type of wine you like to drink. If you’re an equal opportunity wine drinker, the Universal Wine Glass is a great option. White and natural wines tend to be forgiving and typically thrive in any type of glass. For those who prefer red wines, a bit more specificity is needed, as red wine needs to decant. Something like a Burgundy or Bordeaux glass can be much more beneficial for those varietals. After choosing the type of glass, the decorative elements that suit your style can come into play.

When it comes to the practicality and aesthetic of choices, California-based chef and design enthusiast, Annie Lucey, revels in the glow of wine glassware. “They have utility, but they're also a great opportunity to be really creative and express yourself personally, just like you would with an outfit.”

In addition to her culinary skills, she works in food media and recipe development and has perfected her entertaining aesthetic, as evidenced by her Instagram page. She’s the first to acknowledge she’s not a sommelier, but she is an oenophile. She admits that this topic goes very deep, and that it can be much more precise for die hard wine lovers in terms of which glass to use. She shares her glassware style tips for the everyday wine enthusiast who wants to level up their wine glass game for hostess duties or to enhance their home décor.

“If you want something to look a little bit higher-end, no matter what the price point is, having something that's a little thinner, always looks really chic and timeless.” Just because they have a fancy feel, doesn’t mean you’ll have to break the bank. Lots of home brands are duplicating high-end glassware styles at a reasonable cost. The Universal Wine Glass is, “a great way to set yourself up with some wine glasses without having to invest in anything that feels particularly trendy,” she adds.

Lucey emphasizes that the shape and the texture of your glassware can add a ton of character to your home. Chic wine glasses are perfect to display as a decoration on your bar cart or as part of your tablescape. “Maybe you want a wider bowl of the wine glass that looks funky or a longer, more delicate stem,” she suggests to create ambiance.

One of the big wine glass trends of the moment happens to be her favorite:⎯ texture. This simple yet impactful element can take a wine glass from simple to stylish instantly. “I personally love ribbed or fluted glass.” She emphasizes, “The way the light passes through the ribs or facets of the glass can give it an elevated feel.”

If you’re looking for a more vintage vibe, Lucey recommends etched wine glasses. According to her they’re making a comeback. With variations in designs from florals to line graphics they, “can totally up the glam factor.” She continues, “Anything vintage-inspired feels super elegant and refined.” Want real vintage glasses? Cherish, 1sDibs, and eBay are Lucey’s favorite places to forage for vintage glassware. “You can find these amazing, super rare crystal sets and it's a total rabbit hole, but it's really fun,” she says.

Another option is to think outside the box and use something other than a traditional wine glass for all your alcoholic beverages. “[Champagne] Coupes would be good for cocktail hour and that's a cute way to level up your wine glass game because it's unexpected,” she muses.

Mixing and matching wine glasses from different sets is another option for those who prefer an eclectic aesthetic. Though variation creates the aesthetic, it’s important to have an element that matches all the glasses that are mixed together. “We don't want it to be utter chaos. I think you can have mismatched [glasses], but still have cohesive items,” she explains. Mixed and matched glasses have an added benefit to them. “Logistically speaking, it can also make it easier for people to figure out like whose wine glass is whose if you don't have like a perfectly matched set.”

Drinking outdoors? No problem! Whether you’re having a BBQ or a formal dinner al fresco, most of these wine glasses are available in plastic that look almost as elegant as their glass versions.

Whatever style you gravitate towards, Lucey encourages people to start small rather than buying six different full sets of glasses. From there, you can see what you like and use most and slowly add to your collection.

Life is too short for boring wine glasses. Shop our pick of favorites below:

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Universal Wine Glass

Ribbed

Etched

Vintage-Inspired

Mix & Match

Champagne Coupes

Outdoor Ribbed Acrylic Glass

Chic & Thin