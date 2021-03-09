Kerry Washington’s New Red Manicure Has A Deeper, Hidden Meaning

It was only fitting that activist, producer, and Scandal superstar Kerry Washington was the one to collaborate with OPI for its Washington DC nail polish collection way back in 2016. And now, years later — and in celebration of International Women’s Day 2021 — the recently appointed OPI brand ambassador has brought one of the best shades from the collection back into the spotlight. On March 7, Washington shared a video showcasing the OPI shade We the Female. But the best part of all? The deep scarlet nail polish is still available, meaning you can recreate Kerry Washington's red manicure for $10.50.

“Going into International Women's Day like,” Washington captioned her Instagram post, featuring multiple angles of the glossy red manicure set to Snap!’s classic track, “The Power.” “I mean...if fierce was a color, it would be @opi’s #WeTheFemale shade. I am sooooooo proud to have created this color with bad*ss female founder @1stladyofcolors back in 2016 as part of our Washington DC collection and I am so proud that it’s a color that continues to inspire.”

In fact, the burgundy hue might look a bit familiar, and not just because you probably picked up a bottle years ago. Washington wore a similar deep red nail color as the base for her red, white, and blue inauguration nail art last month. Though no details yet on which red served as the foundation for the design — or if it was the same exact one — fans of Washington wouldn’t be surprised if her January nails had an even more layered message.

And fans of OPI will be happy, too, since you can shop the entire Washington DC nail collection right on OPI’s website, including other favorites like Pale to the Chief (a pale pink nude), Squeaker of the House (a cool brown), and Freedom of Peach (a light, creamy coral). Check out those colors by swinging by the brand’s online store, or shop We the Female via the link, ahead — and don’t forget to follow Washington, since she just keeps serving up nail inspiration.

