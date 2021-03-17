Taraji P. Henson has an impressive resume to say the least. Though you may know her best as an actor, she is in fact also a bestselling author (Henson published an autobiography, Around the Way Girl, in 2016, an entrepreneur (she has a successful hair collection, TPH By Taraji), and, and a mental health advocate. All that said, she might want to add nail artist, to the list. Henson recently posted an impressive rainbow manicure to her Instagram stories, simply captioning the photo “By meeeee.”

And, by the way, these aren’t just nails in a variety of colors. Henson’s rainbow manicure comes with each brightly colored nail overlaid with a metallic fishnet pattern. The nails themselves range from hot pink, and acid green to blue, purple, and a lighter nude pink. Needless to say, the woman is busy (to say the least), so it’s seriously impressive that she’s finding the time to create intricate nail art designs.

Though this look offers major nail inspiration (especially for those of you who like to go bold for the warmer months), unfortunately, Henson did not offer tips or call out the products she used. Still, with a collection of bright shades and a metallic polish for the detailing, skilled DIY-ers can recreate the look themselves, too. Below, check out the look — and some similar shades to shop.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.