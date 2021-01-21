Last night's historic celebration (hello, Madame Vice President!) may have been different from ones before, but that didn't stop Hollywood from turning out the sartorial celebrations. One extremely chic and festive example? Kerry Washington's nails, which shouted out our new POTUS and VP on her nails, and complemented her Autumn Adeigbo fitted plaid suit. The look was topped off with gold jewelry from Aurate and pointy-toed leopard boots.

The whole outfit is a perfect example of thoughtful fashion, and how an outfit can say so much. Adeigbo is a Black designer who manufactures in New York at female-owned production facilities. Her manicure, however, spoke particularly loudly and clearly.

The manicure, done by celebrity nail artist Kim Truong features burgundy nails, one with lettering spelling Biden (and even incorporating the campaign's logo), and another for Harris. Another two nails are dotted with festive stars in red, white, and blue. Though Truong may have hand-painted these, you can get the look even if you don't have the dexterity of a celebrity manicurist thanks to decals (a favorite listed below).

Washington posted a three-slide carousel showcasing her inauguration look, writing "Suited up & ready for the Inauguration Celebration 🤎" and devoting the second pic to a "nailfie." Unsurprisingly, the sharp suiting got tons of comments referencing Washington's most iconic DC-based character, Olivia Pope.

If you feel like celebrating, too and want to replicate or channel Washington's mani, check the products below and have at it!

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.