The little white dress has been taking over spring and summer, with an ever-growing list of celebrity fans that includes JLo, Kerry Washington, and Michelle Williams, to name just a few. But now the latter of these is letting everyone know that it’s not time to hang up your LBD just yet. The Blue Valentine actor attended Chanel's Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2024 show on June 25 in a little black dress that’s a reliable staple all year long — and an especially sophisticated choice for the season.

Williams, a longtime devotee of the iconic French brand, joined fellow style stars Keira Knightley, singer Griff, and filmmaker Margaret Zhang at the historic Palais Garnier to take in the show — which marked the final haute couture collection under former Artistic Director Virginie Viard’s direction (the collection has been credited to the Fashion Creation Studio) and it included all the ruffles, bows, embellishments, and tweed you’d expect from Chanel. That said, Williams chose a comparatively pared down ensemble for the occasion. Her black sleeveless maxi was simple, yet timeless — which describes the award-winning actor’s signature style.

Earlier this month, Williams attended Chanel’s Women in Film luncheon in a LWD and flip-flops, and while her black maxi felt decidedly more dressed-up, it still showcases her ability to make everything she wears seem effortless and unfussy. To create a more elevated aesthetic for the elegant, high fashion affair, she opted for a more shapely silhouette: fitted in the waist with a flared skirt. The dress was also emblazoned with black and silver Chanel logo buttons down the front for a trademark touch and a little bit of sparkle.

ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images

Styling also helped dress up this semi casual LBD. Williams added a rounded toe pump with a dainty ankle strap and a simple pair of diamond studs. And although her approach to dressing for even more upscale events is notably minimal, easy, and fresh, her selection for the Chanel haute couture show is a reminder that you can never really have enough little black dresses in your closet — for every season and every occasion.

So if your LBD collection doesn’t include a maxi style that can be worn just as easily with thong sandals as polished pumps, or go from farmers market runs to fashionable fetes, it might be time to add one. To help, we’ve gathered a few versions that are similar to Williams’ style. Think button-down bodices, A-line skirts, and midi or longer length. That’s right, the mini can take a backseat for a moment.