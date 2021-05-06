These $45 Viral TikTok Leggings Are Finally Back In Stock

When you try to conjure up some of the silver linings of the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic, the emergence and proliferation of TikTok immediately come to mind. The buzzy video-sharing platform and its creators can be credited for everything from making people the world over DIY their own Dalgona coffee to crowning Coach’s Pillow Tabby Shoulder bag as the “bag of the year.” One of the fashion-adjacent items that popped up on the platform were the TikTok viral Aerie Crossover leggings — and the good news is, the brand has finally restocked its supply. The comfy athleisure item has been sold out for a total of five months and racked up a waitlist of over 156,000 people, according to the brand.

The item found its fame overnight thanks to creator Hannah Schlenker, who took to TikTok to post an authentic review of her OFFLINE by Aerie Crossover leggings this past November. This subsequently led to the item being completely sold out within hours — people loved its super soft fabric and V-shaped waistband. And now that the item is finally back in stock, Aerie is announcing Hannah Schlenker as its official OFFLINE by Aerie Crossover Curator. This partnership translates to exclusive reveals of the new crossover designs, wherein Schlenker will get to share authentic reviews of the new product with her audience throughout the spring and summer seasons.

In addition to making the original highly sought-after style available to shop again, Aerie is dropping the new cropped version of the leggings in two shades: true black and compass clay. The brand is also releasing an on-trend bike short style — just in time for the summer season — which comes in the same shades as the Crossover leggings, including new colors such as olive fun and burgundy. While the full-length style is great for when you need a little more coverage for those early morning runs, the 7-inch bike short will become a perfect companion for the hot summer afternoons. And they’re not just for working out — the style provides an ultra-comfortable, buttery-soft feel suitable for those times when you’re just running errands or trying to catch up on the new season of your favorite TV show. In any case, experts say athleisure is predicted to be one of the biggest Summer 2021 trends, so there is no reason not to invest in a pair of leggings or bike shorts as you’re gearing up for the season to come.

Scroll on to shop the newly restocked Aerie styles below, alongside a few other on-trend V-cut legging options, just in case the Aerie styles sell out in your size or color of choice. Afterward, check out the new promise ring trend and a viral protein coffee recipe for some more TikTok-adjacent content.

