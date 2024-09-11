Kendall Jenner had a relatively low-key New York Fashion Week. Only walking in the Ralph Lauren and Alaïa shows, it was a far cry from her usual jam-packed runway schedule. But just because the reality star supermodel chose to spend limited time on the actual catwalk (in New York, at least), that doesn’t mean she hasn’t been hard at work showcasing the latest designer collections. First there was a bold Calvin Klein shoot that saw Jenner in timeless garments and a bold, tousled nano-bob. Now, for Marni’s newest campaign, she’s back with an equally exciting haircut. Jenner’s short, choppy bangs and incredibly skinny eyebrows are at once edgy, elegant, and expressive — in other words, firmly within her aesthetic wheelhouse.

Jenner shared a series of photos from the shoot to her Instagram, carousel-style, without too much fanfare. She took the working-model’s approach, simply posting the pictures with a caption tagging the label and the photographer who captured the campaign images, the prolific Colin Dodgson — he’s worked with Jenner plenty of times before on equally high-profile jobs, too. In the photos, Jenner’s seen with radically close-cropped, choppy bangs, their ends falling far above the razor-thin brows arcing over her forehead. It’s an extreme look, sure, but Jenner manages to make it appear incredibly casual.

Clothing aside, the bold brow design coupled with the micro-bangs are out of the ordinary, but also seem very familiar. In a sense, they’re reminiscent of the punky, edgy aesthetic worn by female rockers through the ‘90s — think Shirley Manson of Garbage, or a No Doubt-era Gwen Stefani.

In fact, that exact look has enjoyed something of a resurgence this year, largely worn by young women not quite old enough to have lived through the era, but who still seem so inspired by its aesthetics. Olivia Rodrigo’s “Obsessed” video comes to mind, in which she wears a hairstyle so similar to the one seen in Jenner’s Marni campaign.

Regardless of the Marni shoot’s actual reference points — these things are always an amalgamation of different ideas — the photos do offer up plenty of beauty and fashion inspiration as fans wait to see what Jenner has planned for the international shows. Something says it’s going to be big.