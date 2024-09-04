Maybe even more so than a powerful walk and an unforgettable profile, the key to supermodel success might be versatility. With so many designers and directors embracing bold new looks for every season, collection, and campaign, it’s critical that the industry’s top performers have the ability to suit any aesthetic — like Kendall Jenner, for instance. She can do a traditionally glamorous fragrance shoot one day, then turn around and transform into something radically edgy the next. In the case of her new Calvin Klein campaign, she incorporates a little of both. Shot in black and white, Jenner has a choppy bob that falls just past the nape of her neck, fanning out with a small flip and a matching pair of rough-cut baby bangs. It’s so short that it borders on a classic pixie length, but is just a little longer — in fact, it’s actually a bolder, punkier alternative to the look.

The sultry new campaign was directed and shot by acclaimed photographer Mert Alas — one-half of celebrated duo Mert and Marcus — on the beach, a locational juxtaposition to the “city-inspired apparel” Jenner wears. The clothes might be the star of the shoot, but the model’s hair is a close second. In some frames, the short bob is wet and thoroughly tousled, creating a sharp gamine effect.

Jenner’s no stranger to major hair shakeups — or working with the brand, for that matter — but it’s not too often that she gets to go in such a fun, extreme direction. This applies to the choppy bob and the sleek, fall-ready outfits she wears. “I’ve been a part of the Calvin Klein family for nearly a decade, but I still get so excited to work with the team for each campaign,” Jenner explained in the just-issued press release. “This time around, I wore some of Calvin’s most iconic pieces like the slip dress and overcoat, so I was able to tap into that classic sensuality that they are known for.”

It’s safe to assume this won’t be Jenner’s only significant aesthetic shakeup this September — Fashion Month is finally here, and it’s only a matter of time before the supermodel is seen in another extreme look.