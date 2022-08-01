Kendall Jenner’s New Swimsuit Selfie Signaled Feelings Of Love

Stars love to post their summertime outfits on Instagram. Typically in the photos, they’re sporting a combination of sheer dresses, oversized button-downs, and, of course, bikinis. (Jennifer Aniston and Cindy Crawford shared sultry swimsuit photos with their IG followers just last week!) Another celeb who loves a good swimsuit selfie is Kendall Jenner. Her gingham print bikini made its debut on her grid over the weekend, on July 31. This post shouldn’t come as a surprise, however, as the supermodel practically lives in her cute sets, whether she’s on vacation in Europe or quite simply, lounging poolside at home.

The model’s bold seersucker two-piece came from Fruity Booty (Dua Lipa and Ariana Grande also love the popular undergarment and swim label), which featured a picnic blanket-inspired gingham pattern — one of the most popular swimsuit styles for summer 2022. The swimsuit had cute heart resin details on the straps, which felt suitable for her romantic getaway in the woods with beau Devin Booker. She gave the bikini ample opportunity to shine by styling it with her custom minimalist gold 818 nameplate necklace and classic gold huggies. Her accessories included a Cherry Los Angeles tote bag and a pair of simple black flip-flops.

As seen in her wide array of Instagram bikini pics, Jenner prefers to style patterned swimsuits with minimalistic jewelry and accessories. When she’s not rocking her go-to nameplate necklace, you’ll find that she completes her bikini ensembles with baseball hats, bucket hats, and sleek sunnies.

Unfortunately, Jenner’s exact swimsuit is sold out, but you’ll be able to shop similar options in the edit ahead. You’ll also be able to peruse a few Jenner-inspired accessories to help you get the supermodel’s signature vacation look.

