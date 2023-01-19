When she’s not strutting the runway or posing for editorials, Kendall Jenner trends to go for a more relaxed, Cali-girl style that’s become her signature. While she’s certainly more than capable of nailing an ultra-glamorous and polished look, the star’s minimal makeup and soft, bouncy, brunette hair is clearly what makes her the most comfortable — and it’s the epitome of off-duty model chic. For her pal Lori Harvey’s recent birthday party, Kendall Jenner’s messy updo struck the perfect balance between elegant and effortless, proving once again that she’s the queen of cool-girl glam.

To celebrate Harvey turning 26, Jenner (as well as some of her other famous friends like Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye) stepped out in a sheer black dress from Ludovic de Saint Sernin and a pair of strappy Manolo Blahnik heels. Her glam, however, took things to an entirely new level. Makeup artist Mary Phillips created a soft, smoky look with fluttery lashes, subtle liner, peachy blush, and matte nude lipstick. Her messy (yet oh-so-chic) updo, courtesy of hairstylist Irinel de León, featured wavy, face-framing pieces and wispy tendrils all around her head, with the rest of her hair swept up into a perfectly undone style. To top off the look, Jenner has a simple black manicure to match her dress.

Jenner wasn’t the only it-girl wearing a stunning updo that evening. Her BFF and fellow model Hailey Bieber had a sleeker version of the early oughts updo, her hair pulled into a snatched bun with two straight pieces framing her face. The birthday girl, Lori Harvey, also had a sleek updo, though she opted for no face-framing pieces and some spiky hairs sticking out of her bun for an extra dose of Y2K vibes.

As if this girl gang’s evening glam wasn’t enough proof, the ‘90s and early 2000s updo has taken over hair trends in a major way. In 2022, the messy, voluminous style became a staple for stars like Kim Kardashian, inspired by the trademark hairstyle of Pamela Anderson during her Baywatch years. It even sparked a viral TikTok beauty trend, which users dubbed “#pamcore”.

Between Harvey’s birthday celebration and the recent Golden Globes red carpet, it’s clear that the effortless hairstyle is still very much on the menu in 2023 — and it’s easy to see why.