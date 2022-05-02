Is it the end of an era or the start of an entirely new one? After a months-long dalliance with copper hair that helped inflate the red hair trend to epic proportions, it looks like Kendall Jenner’s hair has returned to its natural (or natural-enough) warm brunette color, just time for May. The young supermodel was spotted in New York City ahead of the Met Gala, bestie Hailey Bieber in tow, with much darker hair than in previous weeks. Jenner’s quickie hair makeover could be signaling the end of her red hair love affair, or it could be a temporary break as part of a killer Met Gala look — only time will tell.

Jenner and Bieber were photographed walking through the city on the way to a birthday party looking more like sisters (sorry Kim and co!) than best friends. Their matching chocolate brown outfits reflected the in-between spring weather, their cheekbones each had just enough highlight to look especially chiseled, and, in nearly every shot, their hair looks to be almost the same color. Really, the only difference was in their respective hairstyles — while Bieber opted for her favorite ultra-sleek center-part bun, Jenner kept her own newly-dyed hair free and loose in shiny, chest-grazing waves.

While it was pretty expected that Jenner would eventually go back to her original hair color, it’s still a bit surprising to see in real-time. Jenner seemed very fond of the copper color, wearing it proudly even as of mid-April’s back-to-back Coachella weekends. Along with fellow A-listers like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, and Cardi B, she helped spur early 2022’s red hair craze — though Jenner’s not the only one getting back to her roots.

Just a few weeks earlier, then-redheads Gigi Hadid and Sydney Sweeney were both spotted with fresh blonde hair, seemingly done (for now at least) with their own copper shades. Beauty chameleon Cardi B has, of course, already switched up her hair color, style, and length a dozen times since she debuted red, too. Jenner’s return to classic brunette might. be signaling copper’s official death knell — the only question now is what hair color is going to fill that trend vacuum and take its place. Safe bets are on coconut mocha hair or cappuccino bronde, with both shades currently rising in popularity among tastemakers. But it’s 2022 — what will actually come next is anyone’s guess.